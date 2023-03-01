Emphasizing the importance of International Women’s Day, ITLH, one of the fastest-growing incubators for professional tech skill development in coding and design (UI and UX), has divulged the details on their women learners’ participation in their tech courses, which has shown a resounding success. The company has manifested pride in the way their women learners have shown zeal in their participation rate, which has strengthened their representation to a majoritarian ratio of 56% within the course. All the women learners have been able to nab jobs at reputed MNCs and profitable startups by upskilling with ITLH’s UIUX Global course.

ITLH’s women learners have landed jobs in various segments like product designers, visual designers, digital marketers, entrepreneurs, product heads, graphic analysts, UI designers, UX designers, UX consultants, UX writers, creative designers, graphic analysts, motion designers, UX researchers, and product managers. Capping off the successful completion of the course, the women learners have embellished their careers with lucrative packages that range from an above-average 5.5 LPA to a handsome 28 LPA.

The diverse crowd of women learners has participated from various cities including 12% participants from Mumbai, 6% from Bangalore, 6% from Hyderabad, 5% from Pune, 5% from Delhi, 3% from Chennai, 2% from Gurgaon, 1% from Nashik, 1% from Kolkata, and 1% from Gwalior. Manifesting an all-embracing reach around the country to all cities.









Speaking about the rapturous response from women learners, Mr. Alex George, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of ITLH, said, “At ITLH, we’ve always emphasized the creation of a professional pathway for the proficiency of our candidates. We have observed that in ITLH’s UIUX Global course, our student composition has shown an overwhelming presence of women learners. This is great news for us since we’ve always wanted to aid women in realizing their true potential in the STEM field.”

Information Technology Learning Hub (ITLH), an initiative of an IT firm ‘Centillion-a division of Amexs Business Solutions Pvt LTD’, is started with the intent of helping students improve their coding skill and knowledge by real life practical experience. ITLH has pledged to redefine professional skill development of youth by giving them an opportunity of experiential learning and imparting them with practical knowledge. Learning and growth is being redefined and students are looking for solutions that are of quality.