Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon black solutions, will participate at CHINACOAT 2022, to be held from February 22 – 24, 2022, at Guangzhou, China. Birla Carbon will showcase its range of carbon based solutions at Hall 1.1 and Booth E17.









With a focus on the coatings industry’s sustainability requirements, Birla Carbon works to incorporate measurable reductions in carbon footprint, together with functional qualities into its products. Equipped with industry-leading Raven and Continua™ SCM sustainable carbon black solutions which helps balance uniform dispersion, rich jetness, and blue undertone in all coatings formulation while preserving the correct viscosity, Birla Carbon aims to help customers craft the perfect solution while making their carbon formulations more sustainable.

Expressing his thoughts on the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “By being a part of CHINACOAT 2022, we have a fantastic opportunity to ‘Share the Strength’ through our creative solutions while collaborating and developing long-lasting answers to our customers’ application needs.” He further added, “The technical experts at Birla Carbon strive to work with customers to develop solutions using their in-depth expertise of pigment formulation, dispersion, and selection.

Continua™ SCM by Birla Carbon is a range of sustainable solutions developed at scale, with technical expertise, superior quality and global reach, to enhance product sustainability and circularity. Continua™ 8510P SCM is a carbon-negative product, that supports the reduction of customer’s carbon footprint and adds an element of sustainability to the powder coatings market.

Raven carbon blacks provide pigmentation (color and undertone) for a wide variety of coatings applications. The unique surface chemistries of Raven carbon blacks promote easy dispersion, good stability, and flow to help achieve optimal performance. These solutions are suitable for construction, heavy equipment, furniture, appliances automotive, and transportation.

At CHINACOAT 2022, Birla Carbon will highlight innovations and connect with customers to find the right solutions for their particular coatings challenges.

Birla Carbon is one of the leading global suppliers of carbon black. As one of the flagship businesses of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Carbon provides innovative sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of paints and coatings, inks and toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibers, mechanical rubber goods, and tires, Energy Systems, and Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities and two state-of-the-art technology centers in Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), providing industry-leading innovation. Its Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources, and operating in a socially and ethically responsible manner.