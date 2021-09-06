Invest19 plans to launch gateway for NRIs to invest in Indian stock mkt

Connect with us

To make the Indian stock market accessible to NRIs, Invest19 on Monday said it is planning to launch a gateway for such investors by November-December this year. The online multi-broker trading platform is going to launch a one-click investment feature for NRIs, where they can actively take part in the Indian stock market, without being present in the domestic territory of the country, the company said in a statement.



Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder & CEO at Invest19 said there is a certain percentage of the Indian population staying outside India, who till now does not have easy access to the stock market in India. Recently, we have seen a surge in emigrating population thus increasing NRIs. There is no such platform available for them, where they can actively invest in the Indian stock market, he added.

Also read: Healthcare platform Biddano mops up Rs 17 cr in Pre-Series A1 round

According to him, countries like the US, UK, Australia have more than 1 per cent population of Indian origin, Canada has over 4 per cent population of Indian origin. “In the time of globalization and global-local, we must come up with creative ideas like Invest19’s feature for NRIs, that will erase the virtual boundaries for financial participation in their home nation,” he added.


