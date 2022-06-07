Locus launches order-to-delivery management platform

GIC Singapore-backed B2B logistics optimisation startup Locus on Monday announced the launch of its order-to-delivery management platform for last-mile operations.









The solution, rolled out at the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando (Florida), helps enterprises manage all stages of last-mile fulfillment on a single, integrated platform and transform these operations into strategic growth centres for their business, the company said in a statement.

“In today’s competitive landscape, quick and on-time deliveries are non-negotiable to customer satisfaction, retention and growth. But while many companies might see last-mile logistics as simply a means to an end, they might not realise that optimising these efforts can actually contribute to the bottom line,” said Nishith Rastogi, founder-CEO of Locus.

Founded in 2015 and backed by GIC Singapore, Tiger Global, Qualcomm Ventures and Falcon Edge, Locus claims to help a wide range of customers globally across industries, including Unilever, Nestle, Bukalapak, Tata Group and BlueDart, among others.

The company said it executes 650 million deliveries across more than 30 countries spread over north America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and the Indian subcontinent.