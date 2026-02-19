Connect with us
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Mergers and Acquisitions

Global AI video creation platform Invideo has announced the acquisition of GoBo Labs, an award-winning Indian AI creative studio known for pioneering AI-driven filmmaking workflows. The move marks a major milestone in Invideo’s mission to redefine storytelling through artificial intelligence and empower creators worldwide.

The GoBo Labs acquisition is not aimed at expanding into traditional agency or production services. Instead, it represents a strategic investment in strengthening Invideo’s core creator platform by integrating GoBo Labs’ deep expertise in cinematic storytelling, visual effects, and AI-powered creative workflows.

Invideo currently serves more than 50 million users across 190 countries, with creators producing over 8 million videos each month. By integrating GoBo Labs’ creative capabilities, the company aims to accelerate innovation and deliver more powerful storytelling tools for filmmakers, marketers, and digital creators.

GoBo Labs: A Pioneer in AI-Driven Filmmaking

Founded by Hridaye Ashish Nagpal, Vishal Balsara, and Nishant Tahilramani, GoBo Labs has established itself as one of India’s earliest and most innovative AI-powered creative studios. The company gained recognition for introducing advanced AI filmmaking workflows that seamlessly combine animatics, visual effects, and narrative storytelling.

GoBo Labs has worked with major brands, including Hindustan Times, Lux, Vaseline, Gulf Oil, Fabelle, and Mahindra, delivering high-quality AI-driven cinematic campaigns. Their work demonstrates how emerging technologies can enhance creative storytelling rather than replace human creativity.

With the acquisition, Invideo gains access to a creative powerhouse capable of shaping the future of AI-assisted filmmaking.

Building the Future of Creator-First AI Tools

Invideo’s leadership emphasized that GoBo Labs’ creative vision aligns perfectly with its mission to democratize video creation. Sanket Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Invideo, highlighted the importance of combining creative intuition with powerful technology.

He noted that GoBo Labs has consistently pushed the boundaries of AI-powered storytelling, and the partnership will help create tools that enable faster, richer, and more accessible storytelling for creators worldwide.

GoBo Labs’ founders also expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, viewing it as an opportunity to scale their creator-first philosophy globally. Their goal is to build tools that empower filmmakers, marketers, and storytellers with unprecedented creative freedom.

This collaboration reflects a growing trend in the creator economy, where AI platforms are investing in creative talent and studios to accelerate product innovation.

AI Filmmaking Enters a New Era

The acquisition underscores the rapid evolution of AI in content creation. As demand for high-quality video continues to surge across social media, marketing, and entertainment, platforms like Invideo are racing to deliver smarter, faster, and more intuitive tools.

By integrating GoBo Labs’ cinematic expertise, Invideo is positioning itself at the forefront of the AI video revolution. The move strengthens its ability to provide creators with advanced tools that combine automation with artistic control.

Industry experts believe such acquisitions will play a key role in shaping the future of filmmaking, making professional-quality storytelling accessible to millions of creators worldwide.

With this strategic partnership, Invideo is not just expanding its platform—it is helping redefine how stories are imagined, created, and shared in the age of artificial intelligence.

Loading...