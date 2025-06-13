Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price

In a major win for The Walt Disney Company, the media giant has secured full ownership of Hulu—and paid billions less than Comcast initially demanded. The long-running dispute between the two entertainment titans has finally ended with a $439 million final payment added to the $8.6 billion Disney already paid for Comcast’s 33% stake. Comcast had originally claimed it was owed $5 billion more, but a third-party appraisal sided largely with Disney.

The deal, announced via a securities filing on June 9, 2025, marks the end of a year-and-a-half tug of war and is expected to officially close by July 24. With this acquisition, Disney now has complete control of Hulu, a service it helped launch alongside Comcast and Time Warner nearly two decades ago.

Disney CEO Bob Iger hailed the move as a strategic coup, stating that full ownership would allow for “a deeper and more seamless integration” of Hulu’s content with Disney+. Iger also hinted that the consolidation would help drive sales for Disney’s upcoming standalone ESPN streaming service, expected later this year.

What This Means for Streaming

Hulu’s 55 million subscribers can expect big changes. Disney has already started merging Hulu and Disney+ interfaces for users subscribed to both, and analysts predict Hulu may eventually become a tile within Disney+, rather than a standalone app. This integration has helped reduce subscriber churn and boost engagement on Disney+, which remains a key growth target in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

Disney’s streaming strategy now pivots toward bundled content ecosystems, combining general entertainment (Hulu), family programming (Disney+), and live sports (ESPN) into a comprehensive offering to rival Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and even upstart platforms like Apple TV+ and Max.

Comcast Bows Out Gracefully

Despite losing out on billions more, Comcast maintained a diplomatic tone in its statement, calling Hulu “a great start” in the streaming world and wishing Disney success. Comcast now shifts focus to Peacock, its flagship streaming service, which has leaned heavily into sports content to attract viewers and advertisers. With 41 million subscribers, Peacock trails Hulu but remains part of Comcast’s long-term strategy despite being unprofitable.

The Streaming Wars Just Got More Interesting

Disney’s acquisition of Hulu marks a significant turning point in the streaming wars. As platforms continue to consolidate, the lines between once-separate services are beginning to blur. With Hulu’s original content—like the hit Only Murders in the Building—now part of Disney’s larger vision, the company is positioning itself as a one-stop streaming powerhouse.

For consumers, the Disney+ Hulu merger means more content under one roof—but possibly fewer standalone services. For the industry, it signals a future where consolidation, bundling, and synergy dominate, and where strategic moves like Disney’s Hulu takeover could determine who comes out on top.