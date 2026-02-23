Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards

More in News
News
PayPal Surges on Takeover Buzz After Shock CEO Shake-UpBy Tech Plunge
The company has faced mounting pressure from Big Tech competitors, including Apple, which continues expanding its...
News
Peter Mandelson Arrested on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office
Former senior Labour figure Peter Mandelson has been arrested by detectives investigating allegations of misconduct in...
E! News
Bonnie Blue Claims Pregnancy After Controversial ‘Breeding Mission’ Stunt
Online personality Bonnie Blue has ignited a firestorm of reactions after announcing that she is pregnant...
News
Kouri Richins Murder Trial Begins Nearly Three Years After Arrest
The case gained widespread attention after Kouri Richins published a children’s book about coping with grief...
E! News
Ted Sarandos Pushes Back on James Cameron Over Netflix-Warner Deal
The battle over the future of Hollywood’s theatrical business has intensified after Ted Sarandos publicly responded...
E! News
Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
According to transplant data, more than 100,000 people in the United States are currently on the...
News
Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate
Christine Lagarde is facing mounting scrutiny after disclosing she received 130,457 Swiss francs (approximately €142,700) in...
Culture
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, has unveiled a new not-for-profit initiative to strengthen...
News
Prince Andrew Reportedly Protested Eviction from Royal Lodge Amid Ongoing Investigation
Fresh details have emerged surrounding the eviction of Ex-Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, his long-time residence in Windsor....
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton Vows ‘One Hell of a Season’ After Ferrari Reset
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has delivered a powerful message ahead of the 2026 Formula 1...