Microsoft India announced the launch of the Azure Blogathon, a year-long technical blogging contest that lets you share your experiences with building solutions on Azure. This one-of-its-kind initiative helps developers share their ideas, learning, and innovations in the form of blogs and presents them with the opportunity to become a developer community leader and win amazing prizes. The contest will help drive best practices and create an ecosystem of learning amongst the developer community.

The contest will be divided into four quarters with each quarter focusing on a different theme. The first quarter’s theme will be Azure-focused Programming Languages. With the KPI of driving 25+ high-quality blogs per quarter, a repository will be created by the end of June 2023. The content will be collected till the last week of October, giving participants time to experiment with their blogging skills and submit quality content.

Microsoft’s early-stage cloud developers, experienced developers accustomed to using Azure technologies, and students in the fields of science and technology will not only share their insights, but in process motivate the developer community at large around the world.

A jury panel of well-recognized IT professionals will be announcing the winners in the last week of each quarter. Thus, allowing the winning bloggers to become community leaders and win prizes. As an incentive to the participants, winners for each quarter will get an opportunity to become part of the jury for the next quarter, giving them ample recognition.

The top 3 winners from the Blogathon will get a Surface Pro X, while the next 25 blog submissions will each receive an online voucher worth INR 2000. Additionally, the first 50 bloggers on the platform will receive special t-shirts, and the writer of every valid blog entry will receive an Azure Certification Exam Voucher. The chosen blogs will be published on https://azureblogathon.com/, educating developers from around the world to scale in building solutions on Azure.