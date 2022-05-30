MAIT, the apex industry body for IT, Telecom & Electronics H/w had extensive deliberations with MeitY and presided over by the Hon’ble Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on the way forward to achieving the $300 Bn Electronics H/w manufacturing by 2026.









The meeting was attended by Global Industry captains of major Global & Indian IT hardware companies. Among the leader were captains from Acer, Dell, Cisco, Flex, HPE, Apple, HPI, Lenovo, Oppo, (Prose Technology Private limited (a Rosenberger Co), Samsung and Indian Industry captains from Netweb, Sahasra (InfoPower), Tube Investments, Velankanni among others.

In the meeting with MeitY, the industry deliberated steps required towards enabling this vision and how it can be fast forwarded. The discussion also dwelt into steps required to enable MSME’s to leverage this PLI driven growth and become the bed rock of the local electronic manufacturing ecosystem of India.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Make in India’ is the driving force behind creating Aatmanirbhar Electronics Manufacturing ecosystem. Government and industry are closely working together to achieve our shared goal of $300 billion in the ESDM sector. We are committed to solve all issues and concerns that the industry brought up during today’s extensive meeting.” said Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Railways.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker president MAIT added that one of the Goals of PLI should be to nurture “MSMEs Indian Brands”. On the MAIT proposal for Electronic H/w Repair, Refurbishment and Calibration services the next sunrise sector opportunity for India, the Hon’ble Minister said we should work as a team to fast forward this mission.