Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meet on Sat; tax relief on COVID essentials on agenda

Nirmala Sitharaman_mybigplunge

Business

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meet on Sat; tax relief on COVID essentials on agenda

Press Trust of India
Published on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday chair the meeting of the GST Council, which is expected to decide on tax relief for COVID-19 essentials and black fungus medicine.




The 44th GST Council meeting will be attended by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, besides finance ministers of states and Union territories and senior officers from Union government and states, the Union finance ministry tweeted on Friday.

The Council will discuss the report of the Group of Ministers, headed by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on GST concessions on COVID-19 relief items like medical grade oxygen, pulse oximeters, hand sanitisers and ventilators, among others.

Besides, GoM also looked into vaccines, drugs and medicines for COVID-19 treatment and testing kits for its detection. Some state finance ministers in the GoM are understood to have pitched for a rate cut on COVID-19 essentials.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who is also a member of the GoM, had on Wednesday said the state is in favour of cutting taxes on COVID-19 essentials to facilitate patients, but will accept the decision of the GST Council on tax rates.

The GST Council in its previous meeting on May 28 left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged after the BJP- and Opposition-ruled states sparred over whether the tax cut benefits will reach the common man. The GoM was set up to recommend rates for COVID-19 essentials.

Also Read: Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940/qtl for 2021-22

The Congress party- and other Opposition-ruled states have been demanding a reduction in taxes but the central government felt the move may not result in tangible gains for people.

Currently, 5 per cent GST is levied on domestically manufactured vaccines, while it is 12 per cent for COVID-19 drugs and oxygen concentrators.

In the meeting on May 28, GST was exempted on import of Amphotericin B, a medicine used for the treatment of black fungus.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Covid fallout: Fintech firms see slowdown in loan collections amid second wave

Covid fallout: Fintech firms see slowdown in loan collections amid second wave
By June 11, 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman_mybigplunge

Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meet on Sat; tax relief on COVID essentials on agenda
By June 11, 2021
policybazaar gets broking licence

Policybazaar receives insurance broking licence from IRDAI
By June 11, 2021
CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”

Health

CareNow Healthcare develops mobile app “CarePlix Vitals”
L&T Technology Services partners with Intel Corp to develop outdoor smart parking solution

Technology

L&T Technology Services partners with Intel Corp to develop outdoor smart parking solution
Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs

Technology

Realme unveils dual SIM 5G smartphone, smart TVs
To Top
Loading...