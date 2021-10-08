Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Over 3 cr unorganized workers registered on e-Shram portal

Over 3 cr unorganized workers registered on e-Shram portal
Sabrang India

Business

Over 3 cr unorganized workers registered on e-Shram portal

Press Trust of India
Published on

Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Friday said more than 3 crore unorganized workers have registered on e-Shram portal. In a tweet, the minister said across the country more than 3 crore unorganised workers have registered themselves on e-Shram portal, the first ever National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) in India.



Earlier on Friday, the labour ministry said the Governing Body Meeting and Annual General Body meeting of the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED)was held at Hyderabad.

The meeting was chaired by Vrijesh Updadhyay, Chairman of the Board along with Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), DPS Negi and several important decisions were taken.

Informing about the e-Shram portal Negi said, Earlier, we did not have any means to provide benefits to unorganized workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, since we did not have data on them. But now, the e-Shram Card will serve as a single card to avail government benefits across the country, it will be One Nation One Card .

Also Read: Nearly 17 mn tonnes of surplus foodgrains to be used for ethanol making: Food Secy

In another important development, benefitting 10,19 contract workers, a memorandum of settlement was signed between the management of Celebi (a firm providing ground and cargo handling services), DIAL, and their contract workers represented by Airport Employees Union in New Delhi.

Each worker shall receive an amount Rs 58,400 and total amount disbursed among the workers this year will be Rs 6,08,41,600, the ministry stated. PTI KKS


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 bn valuation: Report

Ola Electric raises $200 mn at over $5 bn valuation: Report
By October 8, 2021
Gadkari emphasises on reducing logistics costs below 10 pc

Gadkari emphasises on reducing logistics costs below 10 pc
By October 8, 2021
Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as new CFO for India, South Asia

Bharti Airtel names Soumen Ray as new CFO for India, South Asia
By October 8, 2021
Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 260 mn in Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 315 mn in Indian startups
IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open

Travel

IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
To Top
Loading...