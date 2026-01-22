Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025

Employment

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns

A key trend dominating the 2025 fraud landscape is the explosive rise of fake and forged documents. Nearly one in five red reports last year was triggered by fabricated paperwork, making document fraud the single largest risk across industries.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Indian companies may be facing a far bigger internal threat than previously assumed. According to the IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025, Indian enterprises lost over ₹150 crore last year due to employee-led and collusion fraud, highlighting a growing crisis in white-collar hiring and workforce trust.

The IDfy report, released on January 21, 2025, is based on 4.9 million real verification cases processed by IDfy during the year and draws on the firm’s 14 years of experience in identity verification, compliance, and fraud detection. One of its most striking findings: 195,163 suspicious white-collar hires were flagged before onboarding, preventing potentially severe financial, regulatory, and reputational damage.

Fake Documents Emerge as the Biggest Red Flag

A key trend, as per the IDfy report, dominating the 2025 fraud landscape is the explosive rise of fake and forged documents. Nearly one in five red reports last year was triggered by fabricated paperwork, making document fraud the single largest risk across industries.

Education credentials were the most exploited CV element, accounting for 69.9% of all fraud cases, compared to 16.9% linked to fake employment history. The growing use of AI-generated degrees, shell employers, and organised document fabrication networks has rendered traditional verification checks increasingly ineffective.

“Employee fraud today is no longer opportunistic—it is organised, repeatable, and tech-enabled,” said Ashok Hariharan, Co-founder & CEO, IDfy. He warned that the true cost of a bad hire now extends far beyond salary losses, often resulting in data exposure, regulatory scrutiny, stalled operations, and long-term erosion of customer trust.

Telecom, BFSI and FMCG See Rising Risk

Fraud in 2025 spared no sector, including those once considered low-risk. Telecommunications emerged as one of the most vulnerable industries, with fraud rates jumping from 7.7% in 2024 to 10.02% in 2025. Given telecom employees’ access to SIM data, customer identities, and network systems, even a single fraudulent hire can trigger large-scale compliance fallout.

Banks and NBFCs recorded the highest overall fraud risk at 12.01%, up from 11% the previous year. Alarmingly, legal-history red flags such as FIRs and court cases surged to 2.53%, posing serious regulatory and reputational threats in a sector where over 70% of employees handle sensitive financial data.

The insurance sector reported an overall fraud rate of 4.85%, driven largely by fake experience claims, while IT/ITES saw fraud rise to 7.55%, reflecting intense competition for specialised digital and AI talent. IT/ITES also recorded the highest ID proof fraud rate at 4.74%, signalling growing impersonation risks.

Fraud Goes Beyond Metro Cities

While metros like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad continued to report high volumes of fraudulent credentials, the report notes a significant geographic spread. New hotspots such as Thane, Chennai, Mysuru, Indore, and Gautam Buddha Nagar underline how white-collar employment fraud is no longer confined to major urban centres.

Looking toward 2026, IDfy identifies deepfake-enabled impersonation, AI-generated credentials, insider fraud, and shell entities as emerging threats. With nearly one in eight background verification reports turning red, the report stresses that early-stage screening and continuous monitoring are no longer optional—but essential for businesses seeking to stay ahead of evolving fraud risks.

  • Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025
  • Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Employment

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod MAGA NFL Donald Trump Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime 2026

Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’ 2026

Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’
By January 22, 2026
CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...