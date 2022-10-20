Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

Business

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

Press Trust of India
Published on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Rozgar Mela’, a drive to recruit 10 lakh people, on October 22 via video-conference and appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates during the ceremony, the PMO said on Thursday.



The PMO said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the prime minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. According to Modi’s directions, all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in a “mission mode”, the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Also read: Supply chain startup GlobalFair raises USD 20 million

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, it read.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the PMO said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ultraviolette F77 to cover 300 KM on single charge; pre-bookings start

Ultraviolette F77 to cover 300 KM on single charge; pre-bookings start
By October 20, 2022
PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people

PM Modi to launch drive to recruit 10 lakh people
By October 20, 2022
PhonePe investing USD 200 mn on data centres

PhonePe investing USD 200 mn on data centres
By October 20, 2022
Indian startups raise over $995 mn VC funding in Aug

Startups

Indian startups raise over $995 mn VC funding in Aug
Leicester Violence proves that the Pandemic of Hate won't respect boundaries

Opinion

Leicester Violence proves that the Pandemic of Hate won’t respect boundaries
AdCount Technologies acquires Posify to strengthen its SAAS offerings

Startups

AdCount Technologies acquires Posify to strengthen its SAAS offerings
To Top
Loading...