Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files IPO papers with Sebi

Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files IPO papers with Sebi

Business

Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files IPO papers with Sebi

Press Trust of India
Published on

Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).



The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 20,066,269 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday. The company may consider a pre-IPO placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Also read: AssetPlus raises USD 3.6 million, looks to expand biz

Proceeds from fresh issuance will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. Pristine provides logistics infrastructure and services, pivoted around rail transportation networks. It also offers synergetic logistics infrastructure and services across the spectrum, including non-container, container, rail transportation and road transportation services.

It also helps in areas like integrated logistics solutions by offering, warehousing, storage and cargo handling, rail transportation, road transportation, and third-party logistics (3PL) services and identify these services as the company’s key revenue streams. ICICI Securities, JM Financial and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Macrotech Developers, Bain Capital, Ivanho Cambridge to invest $1bn to develop warehousing parks

Macrotech Developers, Bain Capital, Ivanho Cambridge to invest $1bn to develop warehousing parks
By May 11, 2022
Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files IPO papers with Sebi

Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects files IPO papers with Sebi
By May 11, 2022
AssetPlus raises USD 3.6 million, looks to expand biz

AssetPlus raises USD 3.6 million, looks to expand biz
By May 11, 2022
Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round

Funding News

Beauty startup Believe mops up $55M in Series C round
Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others

Funding News

Turtlemint raises $120 million from Amansa, Jungle Ventures and others
Zomato, Swiggy invest in Sequoia, Tiger-backed B2B software platform UrbanPiper

Business

Zomato, Swiggy invest in Sequoia, Tiger-backed B2B software platform UrbanPiper
To Top
Loading...