Pulp Strategy wins digital mandate for Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, has assigned its digital mandate to Pulp Strategy. The mandate covers markets in SAARC countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka etc. Pulp Strategy will handle the brand’s presence across all digital platforms, including building and managing technology, media planning, media buying, digital creative and content, and social media.









Shivram B, Head SAARC Exports & NB Unit Whirlpool, said Pulp Strategy has shown a deep understanding of the digital consumer journey. “We are looking to work with them closely to increase our brand preference and engagement across touchpoints in DCJ leveraging their creative prowess and data-driven approach.”

Ambika Sharma, Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, said the agency takes immense pride in the work it has done previously for brands across the business spectrum, ranging from emerging startups to global brands. “We are delighted to partner with WHIRLPOOL. “Whirlpool has powerful products on their portfolio, vibrant, fast paced with immense potential in the digital space. In the coming times we will focus on improving engagement and infusing technology into the current digital practice while we work towards strengthening the brands digital presence.”

Association was kickstarted with Whirlpool’s new festival campaign for washing machines that talks about the advanced ability of Whirlpool washing machines in hygiene and care. The campaign went live in Bangladesh as the market witnessed a surge in washing machine demand. The consumer behavior, language and platforms are unique to the country, and teh campaign which was Bangladesh’s first, leveraged this opportunity to strengthen awareness for Whirlpool washing machines amongst the audience.

The campaign was rooted in deep research about the market and the consumer behavior. It featured a digital film, focused on the relationship between a mother and a child. The film treatment is candid, simple, rooted in consumer insight and highlighted the parents need to keep their kids safe from germs and infection, while giving them the freedom, they need to play and grow in these times. The washing machine is powered by advanced in-built heater which removes up to 99.9 per cent germs and allergens, and has the Hot Catalytic Soak feature.

Pulp Strategy’s journey has led it to partner with global brands, and enabled recognition with 105+ international metals and awards to its credit.