Qoruz, India’s leading Influencer Search Engine, has launched an exclusive program “Qoruz for agencies” for the marketing agencies. With this, Qoruz aims to equip the agencies with data and automation-led tools and resources and help them set up centralized influencer marketing operations, at no cost.









Agency professionals who are registered with the program can get full access to 2,74,711 Influencers in the ever-growing base of influencers, and also enlist and onboard their team. Added to that, whitelisted agency teams get early access to Direct Influencer Reachout & further features that are deployed exclusively.

To activate influencer marketing campaigns quicker, without having to scrum through Google or social media, Qoruz had earlier launched “Qoruz Search”. Qoruz Search enabled marketers quick access to influencers, throwing larger results that were beyond regularly used influencers across different niches and categories.

Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, Co-Founder & CEO, said “As a part of our ongoing efforts to build a seamless platform for marketers, we have launched this program. We aim to empower agencies across Social, Digital and PR specializations, to communicate and engage with influencers independent of third-party vendors and thus unlock more value with tighter engagements.”

With this streamlined program, agency personnel who are getting white-listed access will realize an improved overall experience such as:

Full Access to over 2,74,711 Indian influencers from 100 categories and million topics

Connect and reach-out to influencers directly

Collaborate and work with their teams to co-create Influencer plans and campaigns

Get access to 100+ curated influencer lists across genres including finance, parenting etc.

“For agencies working with multiple clients across different industries, a one-size-fits-all approach may not work for client’s influencer campaigns. Finding the right influencers seems to still be a daunting task for professionals! Our goal is to build the software ecosystem that forms the base of all campaign planning and influencer engagements, by enabling quicker connections. Over time, the features built around the Qoruz Agency Access, will enable teams to operate and plan campaigns, without having the need to pick up the phone, and dial a vendor or maybe even an influencer!”, commented Prabakaran, Co-Founder & CTO.

To avoid influencer data breach, Qoruz team verifies the agency and white-lists the teams to get the “Agency Access” to the entire team. The team promises to get an agency verified in less than 5 mins and unlock the full potential of the Qoruz platform.

Qoruz is India’s leading Influencer marketing insights and analytics technology platform based in Bengaluru, and is mentored by Nitesh Kripalani (former Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India). Product features include influencer marketing, such as influencer search, reach outs at scale, AI-powered analytics & campaign reporting. Millions of influencers and campaigns have been analyzed on the platform to understand what works, and what doesn’t work, thereby eliminating guesswork and improving efficiency. India’s biggest brands and agencies choose Qoruz to power their marketing teams, including ITC, Marico, McEnroe, Goibibo, Omnicom Media Group, MSL Group, and many more.