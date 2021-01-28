Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

RBI issues framework for strengthening grievance redress mechanism in banks

Business

RBI issues framework for strengthening grievance redress mechanism in banks

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday put in place a framework for strengthening the grievance redress mechanism in banks.The framework comprises enhanced disclosures on complaints to be made by the banks; recovery of the cost of redress of maintainable complaints from the banks against whom the number of complaints received in the Offices of Banking Ombudsman (OBOs) are in excess of their peer group averages; and intensive review by RBI of the grievance redress mechanism.




“The framework intends to, inter-alia, provide greater insight into the volume and nature of complaints received by the banks as also the quality and turnaround time of redressal, promote satisfactory customer outcomes and improved customer confidence, and identify remedial steps to be taken by the banks having persisting issues in grievance redress mechanism,” the RBI said. The central bank added that the redress of complaints will continue to be cost-free for the customers of banks and members of public.

Also read: MPOWER Financing raises a $25M investment round to increase educational access for International and DACA students

“Reserve Bank will undertake, as a part of its supervisory mechanism, annual assessments of customer service and grievance redress in banks based on the data and information available through the Complaint Management System, and other sources and interactions,” as per the framework. The Reserve Bank said it has taken various initiatives over the years for improving customer service and grievance redress mechanism in banks.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ED initiates probe against Amazon for violation of FEMA
By January 28, 2021

Airtel demos live 5G service over commercial network in Hyderabad; says network 5G ready
By January 28, 2021

Auto sector going through long-term structural slowdown: SIAM
By January 28, 2021

Space Plunge

Virgin Orbit set to launch space rocket via Boeing 747 aircraft

OTT

India among fastest growing mkts; will continue to invest in local content, expanding reach: Amazon Prime Video

Fintech

India has opportunity to become US$1 tr digital payments market
To Top
Loading...