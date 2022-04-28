Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme

RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme

Business

RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme

Press Trust of India
Published on

RBI on Thursday modified norms for banks to claim the amount of interest subvention provided to farmers under the short-term crop loan scheme through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the last fiscal.



Pending claims for the 2021-22 financial year can be submitted by June 30, 2023 and those have to be duly certified by the statutory auditors “as true and correct”, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular. In order to provide short term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at an interest rate of 7 per cent per annum, the government offers interest subvention of 2 per cent annually to banks.

Also read: Google signs MoU with Telangana govt to bring benefits of digital economy to youth, women entrepreneurs

An additional 3 per cent interest subvention is provided to farmers who pay their loans promptly. For such farmers, the effective interest rate is 4 per cent. As per the circular on ‘Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for Short Term Loans for Agriculture and Allied Activities availed through Kisan Credit Card (KCC)’ during 2021-22, banks are required to submit their claims on annual basis duly certified by their statutory auditors as true and correct, within a quarter from the close of the year.

“Any remaining claim pertaining to the disbursements made during the year 2021-22 and not included in the claim as on March 31, 2022 may be consolidated separately and marked as an ‘Additional Claim’ and submitted latest by June 30, 2023 duly certified by the Statutory Auditors as true and correct,” it said.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pepperfry partners Cover Genius to bring product protection to furniture market

Pepperfry partners Cover Genius to bring product protection to India’s furniture market
By April 28, 2022
IndiaMART, Tazapay join hands to facilitate cross-border transactions for exporters in India

IndiaMART, Tazapay join hands to facilitate cross-border transactions for exporters in India
By April 28, 2022
TEAL raises USD2 mn in pre-series A round led by Omidyar Network India

TEAL raises USD2 mn in pre-series A round led by Omidyar Network India
By April 28, 2022
Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments

Funding News

Games24x7 raises $75 million in funding led by Malabar Investments
New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal

Agriculture

New age-tech changing the face of Indian agriculture: NCML Agcon CEO Nalin Rawal
Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners

Funding News

Builder.ai raises $100 mn in funding round led by Insight Partners
To Top
Loading...