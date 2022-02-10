Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Sensex climbs over 400 points post RBI policy outcome; Nifty crosses 17,580 points

Sensex climbs over 400 points post RBI policy outcome; Nifty crosses 17,580 points

Business

Sensex climbs over 400 points post RBI policy outcome; Nifty crosses 17,580 points

Press Trust of India
Published on

Equity benchmark Sensex gained momentum and surged over 400 points in morning trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India kept benchmark lending rate unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.



After opening on a positive note, the BSE gauge went up and was trading at 58,885.61 points, registering a gain of 419.64 points or 0.72 per cent after the RBI MPC decision. In tandem, the Nifty advanced 124.75 points or 0.71 per cent to 17,588.55 in initial deals.

Also read: Reliance to buy stake in EV technology firm Altigreen

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Infosys, SBI and Axis Bank. On the other hand, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the losers. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of an elevated level of inflation.

This is the tenth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. RBI retained its growth projection at 9.2 per cent and inflation at 5.3 per cent for the current financial year. In the previous session, the 30-share index surged 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent to finish at 58,465.97. Similarly, the NSE Nifty jumped 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent to 17,463.80.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.02 per cent to USD 91.57 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 892.64 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ola eyes NBFC acquisition to expand financial services business

Ola eyes NBFC acquisition to expand financial services business
By February 10, 2022
RBI Governor exhorts banks to continue process of capital argumentation

RBI Governor exhorts banks to continue process of capital argumentation
By February 10, 2022
Xuppi.com: Changing the Face of e-commerce In India

Xuppi.com: Changing the Face of e-commerce In India
By February 10, 2022
Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report

Startups

Indian startups raised USD 42 bn in 2021: Report
Annual investments into startups increase to USD 36 bn: DPIIT Secretary

Startups

Annual investments into startups increase to USD 36 bn: DPIIT Secretary
PM dubs startups as gamechangers, declares Jan 16 as 'National Startup Day'

Startups

PM dubs startups as gamechangers, declares Jan 16 as ‘National Startup Day’
To Top
Loading...