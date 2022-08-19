Sid’s Farm, a premium D2C dairy brand based out of Telangana, has launched A2 Desi Cow Milk for its customers in Hyderabad on the auspicious occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Due to high customer demand for A2 milk, the company made pre-booking available. Within the first 6 hrs of pre-booking; they received an overwhelming response with over 400 customers pre-booking for more than 350 litres. Sid’s Farm has kept a competitive price for their latest product addition at Rs 75 per packet of 500 ml.









“With this, we are revolutionising the Indian natural dairy industry concerning both our price and quality. We look at all our products as a medium to empower the Indian consumer, who must have all the rights to the highest quality natural foods that are readily available. As a nation, we have already answered the question of quantity emerging as the global leader in milk production volumes,” Dr. Kishore Indukuri, Founder, Sid’s Farm, said. “It is time now that we addressed the question of quality too, and we at Sid’s Farm have been taking our humble but sure steps towards the achievement of the same,” he added.

A2 milk is a variety of cow’s milk that lacks a form of beta-casein proteins called A1 and has the A2 form. A2 milk is generally widely accepted for its overall health benefits and is arguably a safer option for lactose intolerant people. This variation of cow’s milk is sold primarily in Australia, New Zealand, China, and the United States. However, with the globalized milk market and Indians being more inclined towards quality products and demanding more particular food choices, the A2 milk market saw a huge demand.

India’s dairy market reached INR 13174 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 30840 Billion by 2027. The India A2 Milk Market size was estimated at USD 266.80 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 303.49 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.24% to reach USD 533.57 million by 2027.

Capitalizing on this extensive growth, Sid’s Farm is aiming to grow multi-folds in the coming years and disrupt the Indian A2 milk market. Sid’s Farm is a premium dairy brand based in Telangana. A vision of Dr. Kishore Indukuri, an IIT Kharagpur, and the University of Massachusetts Alumni, Sid’s Farm has developed itself to achieve consistent YoY growth for the past few years.

Hyderabad-based customers can order Sid’s Farm A2 desi cow milk through their app.