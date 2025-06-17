Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Spotify Might Be Removing Monthly Listener Counts—And the Internet Has Thoughts

Spotify Might Be Removing Monthly Listener Counts—And the Internet Has Thoughts

Spotify

Spotify Might Be Removing Monthly Listener Counts—And the Internet Has Thoughts

Sound Plunge
Published on

Is music streaming giant Spotify removing monthly listener data from artist profiles? The short answer: maybe. Multiple users have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to report the sudden disappearance of the monthly listener count, a popular metric prominently displayed on artist pages. Although Spotify has attributed the change to a “bug,” speculation surrounding the update is sparking strong reactions across the music community.

Where Did the Numbers Go?

Listeners first noticed something was off when major artists like Diplo and Playboi Carti suddenly had no visible monthly listener count at the top of their profiles. Screenshots went viral, igniting confusion and debates across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Some users confirmed that the data is still buried within the “About” section, while others reported that it’s gone altogether.

Spotify responded to a user on Instagram, claiming it was “a bug for a small set of users.” But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether this is a test rollout or the beginning of a permanent change.



Why This Matters to Artists and Fans

The monthly listener count has long served as a quick reference point for fans, labels, and industry insiders alike. It provides real-time context about how many unique users are listening to an artist on Spotify—a simple, digestible metric of popularity that distinguishes Spotify from other digital streaming platforms (DSPs), such as Apple Music or Tidal.

Some users argue that removing it weakens transparency, especially for independent artists who rely on public-facing data to boost credibility and attract attention.

“This is insane, it was a great feature,” one user commented. “Context on how popular an artist is can be important.”

Drake Sues UMG, Spotify Over Alleged Plot to Boost Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

On the other hand, critics argue that the metric is easily manipulated, particularly in the era of viral TikTok hits and label-curated, fake playlists. One user on X said: “All these TikTok viral singers have to do is get their song on a few fake playlists and suddenly they’re top 50 on Spotify.”

A Strategic Shift or a Temporary Glitch?

While Spotify insists this change isn’t intentional—yet—it wouldn’t be the first time the company quietly tested new features on select users before a global rollout. From UI redesigns to hidden stats, Spotify is known for experimenting in silence before flipping the switch for everyone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

If the monthly listener count disappears permanently, Spotify will join other major DSPs in shifting away from user-accessible performance metrics. Whether that’s good or bad depends on who you ask.

The Bigger Picture

With over 615 million active users worldwide, Spotify’s design choices hold major influence in the music industry. If the removal of monthly listeners becomes official, it could change how we measure an artist’s success, shifting the focus toward other data like playlist placements, social engagement, and total streams.

For now, monthly listeners are still visible for most users, but with growing chatter and a “bug” explanation that’s raising eyebrows, fans and artists alike are watching closely.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Al Pacino Makes History as First Movie Star to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Bobby Moresco, casts Pacino as Vincenzo Vaccaro Maserati Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, Tatiana Luter.

Al Pacino Makes History as First Movie Star to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican
By June 17, 2025
Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel After Hiding in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Missile Attacks

Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel After Hiding in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Missile Attacks
By June 17, 2025
World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. and backed by the Indian Padel Federation

World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown
By June 17, 2025
Al Pacino Makes History as First Movie Star to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican Bobby Moresco, casts Pacino as Vincenzo Vaccaro Maserati Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, Tatiana Luter.

Al Pacino Makes History as First Movie Star to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican
By June 17, 2025
Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary 'Tell Me Everything' Tribeca Film Festival Hulu The Today Show The View Jackie Jensko

Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary ‘Tell Me Everything’
By June 16, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
By June 16, 2025
SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai Mumbai Slum Slum Rehabilitation Authority AI Online Building permission System

SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai
By June 17, 2025
How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers

How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers
By June 17, 2025
Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun PedalStart Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE) Healthy Food Startup

Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun
By June 16, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai Mumbai Slum Slum Rehabilitation Authority AI Online Building permission System

SoftTech’s AutoDCR Rolled Out by SRA to Accelerate Urban Redevelopment in Mumbai
By June 17, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...