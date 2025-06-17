Spotify
Spotify Might Be Removing Monthly Listener Counts—And the Internet Has Thoughts
Is music streaming giant Spotify removing monthly listener data from artist profiles? The short answer: maybe. Multiple users have taken to social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to report the sudden disappearance of the monthly listener count, a popular metric prominently displayed on artist pages. Although Spotify has attributed the change to a “bug,” speculation surrounding the update is sparking strong reactions across the music community.
Where Did the Numbers Go?
Listeners first noticed something was off when major artists like Diplo and Playboi Carti suddenly had no visible monthly listener count at the top of their profiles. Screenshots went viral, igniting confusion and debates across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Some users confirmed that the data is still buried within the “About” section, while others reported that it’s gone altogether.
Spotify responded to a user on Instagram, claiming it was “a bug for a small set of users.” But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating whether this is a test rollout or the beginning of a permanent change.
Why This Matters to Artists and Fans
The monthly listener count has long served as a quick reference point for fans, labels, and industry insiders alike. It provides real-time context about how many unique users are listening to an artist on Spotify—a simple, digestible metric of popularity that distinguishes Spotify from other digital streaming platforms (DSPs), such as Apple Music or Tidal.
Some users argue that removing it weakens transparency, especially for independent artists who rely on public-facing data to boost credibility and attract attention.
“This is insane, it was a great feature,” one user commented. “Context on how popular an artist is can be important.”
Drake Sues UMG, Spotify Over Alleged Plot to Boost Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’
On the other hand, critics argue that the metric is easily manipulated, particularly in the era of viral TikTok hits and label-curated, fake playlists. One user on X said: “All these TikTok viral singers have to do is get their song on a few fake playlists and suddenly they’re top 50 on Spotify.”
A Strategic Shift or a Temporary Glitch?
While Spotify insists this change isn’t intentional—yet—it wouldn’t be the first time the company quietly tested new features on select users before a global rollout. From UI redesigns to hidden stats, Spotify is known for experimenting in silence before flipping the switch for everyone.
View this post on Instagram
If the monthly listener count disappears permanently, Spotify will join other major DSPs in shifting away from user-accessible performance metrics. Whether that’s good or bad depends on who you ask.
The Bigger Picture
With over 615 million active users worldwide, Spotify’s design choices hold major influence in the music industry. If the removal of monthly listeners becomes official, it could change how we measure an artist’s success, shifting the focus toward other data like playlist placements, social engagement, and total streams.
For now, monthly listeners are still visible for most users, but with growing chatter and a “bug” explanation that’s raising eyebrows, fans and artists alike are watching closely.