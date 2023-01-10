Stellar Value Chain to invest about Rs 200 cr to set up fulfilment centres across six cities by 2026

Consumer supply-chain solutions provider Stellar Value Chain Solutions said on Tuesday it will invest around Rs 200 crore to set up D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) fulfilment centres across six cities in the country by 2026.









These facilities will be located at key strategic locations across the six cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata — catering to all sectors with a key focus on electronics, fashion, FMCG, and home decor, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said in a statement. With the rise in the adoption of digital channels and technologies as well as the robust growth of the startup ecosystem, India is in the middle of a D2C revolution, the company added.

“We intend to develop a strong supply chain backbone for emerging and growth-focused D2C brands by rolling out advanced D2C fulfilment centres across key consumption centres pan India,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd. Stating that the investment will span over the next 3-4 years, the company said it plans to scale up the cumulative D2C fulfilment space to approximately 7 million sq ft across these cities.

The company also said it is looking at onboarding around 20 D2C brands as its initial pool of D2C clients and added that the centres will also offer fast shipping and efficient return management services. “Our tech-enabled fulfilment centres, along with modern transportation solutions, will help D2C brands deliver a superior customer experience. Our larger goal is to support large-scale entrepreneurship across the country with our differentiated supply chain services,” added Singh.

In addition, the fulfilment centres will adopt a green logistics model to ensure environmental sustainability, the company said, adding it has plans to step up hiring professionals at both the management and operational levels to ensure the efficient running of these facilities.