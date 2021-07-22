StudioNEXT collaborates with Venture Catalysts for Shark Tank India as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor

Shark Tank, the world’s No. 1 Business Reality Show, is making headway into India, the fastest growing and the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. Produced by StudioNEXT, Shark Tank India is all set to provide an opportunity and a platform to entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses that will be evaluated by experienced investors & business experts.









Registrations for the first season of Shark Tank India that commenced in June is gaining traction with the masses. Given the dynamic business environment in India, a good business pitch is all that will take for you to turn your entrepreneurial dream into reality. Registrations are currently active on SonyLIV.

StudioNEXT has collaborated with Venture Catalysts as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor for the very first season of Shark Tank India. Venture Catalysts, one of the largest integrated incubator and accelerator companies in India, has been instrumental in developing and nurturing the country’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

Since its first launch in 2001, as Tigers of Money in Japan, created by Nippon TV the format was later adapted as Dragon’s Den in 2005 in the UK and the show premiered in the US as Shark Tank in the year 2009. The format is distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television.

Indranil Chakraborty, Head – StudioNEXT, SPN

The format of Shark Tank is revolutionary, and we are excited to be producing the very first edition of Shark Tank India. The show will certainly give a boost to the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and we are looking forward to showcasing some interesting ‘pitches’. Will the ‘Sharks’ bite the bait? That remains to be seen. Given the nature of the show, we are glad to have collaborated with Venture Catalysts as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor for Shark Tank India.

Anuj Golecha, Co-Founder Venture Catalysts

In the last 12 years, Shark Tank has helped create multi-million-dollar companies across geographies. Venture Catalysts is excited to partner with Sony Entertainment Television for Shark Tank India as it aligns our Ideology of spreading entrepreneurship bug across the smaller towns and cities in India. Together we hope to see some really interesting ideas coming from far flung Indian towns too or the entrepreneurs from the ‘Bharat’. For entrepreneurs, Shark Tank is not just about monetary gains but the exposure, mentoring and support that they receive. It also provides founders with a direct go-to-market strategy and that is very valuable. We are extremely delighted to have partnered for the show as Startup Ecosystem Advisor to provide our deep expertise in entrepreneurship and building business to make the show a great success.

