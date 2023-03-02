SWOT connecting entrepreneurs and investors globally

SWOT is the World’s leading platform connecting entrepreneurs and investors to bring business ideas and investments together at no registration cost.









If one has a great business idea and need money to make it big, simply register for free and connect with thousands of investors who are ready to back such ideas. Thousands of potential business ideas are listed for the right kind of investors in various categories. At the same time, the investors can also select the idea on the basis of the industry and category. Unlike many other investment forums, where the ticket size runs into millions of dollars, SWOT gives the investors an opportunity to fund a business with investments starting from USD 6,000 (INR 5,00,000) only.

To make it easier for the entrepreneurs, there is no fee of any kind at any stage. They can list as many ideas as they want to and get funded without a hitch. So, all those business ideas put on the back burner because of those hefty registration fees can be pitched to thousands of investors for free. Register for free on www.swot.com and connect with thousands of potential investors. Being a transparent platform, the entrepreneurs and investors can register and connect directly without any middleman for free. No hidden charges and no big cuts or commissions.

The entire investment reaches the entrepreneur directly. If one has a minimum of Rs. 5,00,000 to invest in an early stage startup, they can register on SWOT as an investor for free and get connected with thousands of entrepreneurs with great business ideas that can generate exponential returns.