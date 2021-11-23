Connect with us

Tea industry heading towards crisis: Planters' body

Tea industry heading towards crisis: Planters’ body

The Tea Association of India (TAI) has expressed concern over decline in prices and drop in production, and cautioned that the industry could be heading towards a crisis. Secretary General of TAI, P K Bhattacharya, said there has been a substantial drop in tea prices during November, both in Assam and West Bengal.



Input prices have also seen a steep rise, the planters’ body said. It said the total projected crop in 2021 is 1,330 million kg, a decline from 1,400 million kg in 2020, due to poor weather conditions and pest-related issues. Bhattacharya said around 28 per cent of the crop is produced between October and mid-December.

He said coupled with the price decline, wages have also risen – 201 per cent in West Bengal from 2011-2021 and 186 per cent in Assam during the same period.


