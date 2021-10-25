Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum, AGR payments

Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum, AGR payments

Telecom

Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum, AGR payments

Press Trust of India
Published on

Bharti Airtel has informed the government that it will opt for the four-year moratorium on payment of AGR and spectrum dues, a source said. The option of dues moratorium was offered by the government to telcos as part of a recently-announced relief package for the telecom sector.



Airtel communicated its decision to the telecom department on Friday, the source added. Airtel told the government that it will take the four-year moratorium on AGR and spectrum dues “with the option of prepaying as per NIA (notice inviting application) norms”. A mail sent to Airtel did not elicit a response.

Also read: BharatPe raises Rs 100 cr in debt from MAS Financial

In line with the bold reforms unveiled for the telecom sector, the government recently wrote to telcos including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio asking them to convey by October 29 if they would be opting for the four-year dues moratorium. The Department of Telecom (DoT) has also given 90 days time to the operators to indicate if they want to opt for converting the interest amount pertaining to the moratorium period into equity.

Vodafone Idea, last week, said its board has approved availing the four-year spectrum payment moratorium. It had further said other options offered in DoT’s notification will be considered by the board of directors within the stipulated timeframe.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion

Funding News

5G wireless deep-tech startup Astrome secures USD 3.4 million for US expansion
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
To Top
Loading...