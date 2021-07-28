Airtel discontinues Rs 49 plan; raises entry-level prepaid plan by Rs 30

Bharati Airtel has revised the rates of its prepaid plans, raising its tariff for entry-level plan from s 49 to Rs 79. . The telco is also offering up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.









“Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level recharge plan,” it said in a statement.

This price revision is in line with the company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions, the telco said, adding that the customers can now stay connected for longer on entry level recharges without worrying about their account balance.

Prepaid customers comprise 95% of the total subscribers for the company and similar is the case with rivals Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Last week, the company discontinued its Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer Rs 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits.

The Rs 49 Airtel Smart Recharge plan used to offer customers talktime worth Rs 38.52, and 100MB of data whereas the Rs 79 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, includes talk time worth Rs 64 with one paisa per second call tariff applicable on both local and STD calls. Additionally, the plan also offers 200 MB of data. The revision of the plan is effective from Thursday i.e., 29 July, 2021.

Besides, the company recently launched a new Rs 456 prepaid plan, which comes with 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 60 days.

Bharti Airtel in May announced offering a recharge pack of ₹49 for free to as many as 5.5 crore low income customers to help them stay connected during the pandemic.