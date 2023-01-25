TheMathCompany Announces Availability of Its CPG Marketing Mix Planner on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, today announced the availability of its CPG Marketing Mix Planner on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. TheMathCompany customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.









Developed on Co.dx platform from TheMathCompany, the CPG Marketing mix wizard helps organizations gain a holistic understanding of the performance of marketing channels, gauge the impact of these channels, and drive ROI through optimized spending enabled by its core marketing and media mix model. The planner provides a macro-level view of the contribution of marketing and promotions on revenue, examines the interplay of channels, promotions, and external factors along with their effect on achieving brand objectives. Furthermore, it enables comparison of digital media spend across platforms and reallocate funds to maximize sales.

Anuj Krishna, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer at TheMathCompany, said, “Today’s marketers have access to seemingly infinite data and are seeking tools to improve the impact of campaigns. With the availability of our CPG Marketing Mix Planner on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, our clients can drive ROI by optimizing their marketing spend across channels. We look forward to launching more data products on Azure marketplace and remain committed to expanding our partnership with Microsoft.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp, said, “We’re pleased to welcome TheMathCompany to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.” The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna.

The company has more than 50 Fortune 500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low-code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts, consumption specialists as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies. In 2022, the company raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses.