Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years

Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald's outlets in next 5 years

Business

Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years

Press Trust of India
Published on

Westlife Development, the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in the west and south of India, on Wednesday said it is planning to invest around Rs 800-1,000 crore in the business over the next 3-4 years. The company will add around 200 additional restaurants in its network and revamp existing stores with enhanced digital capabilities such as self-ordering kiosks and table services.



It will strengthen its leadership position in the burger, chicken and beverage segments further and aid the growth of the organised eating out market, Westlife Development said in a statement. The American fast-food brand has completed 25 years of operations in the country this year.

Also read: Air India under Tata Group will be real challenge: IndiGo CEO

To mark its 25th year in India and to further strengthen its leadership in the burger category the company is looking to invest Rs 800-1000 crore across the business over the next 3-4 years, the Westlife Development statement said, quoting its Vice-Chairman Mr Amit Jatia. While unveiling its growth plans for the next few years, he said this investment will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience.

All these initiatives are expected to create 6000-8000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry, Jatia added. As of June 30, 2021, Westlife Development, through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) operates 305 McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities in the West and South region.

According to him, the next phase of growth for Westlife Development will see the company adopt more cutting-edge technology and data analytical tools as it endeavours to provide a personalised, feature-rich experience to consumers. The company is also committed to integrating more ESG practices into its business model to enhance the overall competitiveness of the domestic QSR industry,” he said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Consumers feel pinch of smartphones price hike due to chip shortage

Consumers feel pinch of smartphones price hike due to chip shortage
By October 14, 2021
Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald's outlets in next 5 years

Westlife Development to invest around Rs 1,000 cr, to launch 200 McDonald’s outlets in next 5 years
By October 14, 2021
Air India under Tata Group will be real challenge: IndiGo CEO

Air India under Tata Group will be real challenge: IndiGo CEO
By October 14, 2021
Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding

Funding News

Home construction marketplace Kolo raises USD 550K in pre-seed funding
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
Blue-collar job App Apna enters unicorn club after USD 100 mn fundraise

Funding News

Blue-collar job App Apna enters unicorn club after USD 100 mn fundraise
To Top
Loading...