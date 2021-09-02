Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Business

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Press Trust of India
Published on

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said he would discuss with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of rising retail fuel prices. “It depends on international prices,” he said when asked about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and LPG cylinder and that “people are angry about it”



“Let’s see. I will speak to Central Ministers (on rising prices)”, Bommai said. On the Congress allegation that retail prices have gone up despite crude oil prices ruling lower, he said the prices do not depend on only that factor. In this context, he referred to various factors including refining, financial health of companies in the sector and payments in lieu of oil bonds (issued by the previous UPA government).

Also read: Indian unicorns double in 2021; regulatory scene forcing some startups to leave: Report

“They (the Congress) know it. They were in power earlier. The prices had also gone up when they were in power,” Bommai said. “Anyway, the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) is coming (to Karnataka) on September 5. I will discuss with her,” the Chief Minister added.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector

Tomar urges farmers, entrepreneurs to tap potential of coconut sector
By September 2, 2021
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
By September 2, 2021
Airtel conducts cloud gaming session on 5G network as part of ongoing trials

Airtel conducts cloud gaming session on 5G network as part of ongoing trials
By September 2, 2021
Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns

Electric Vehicle

Ampere Vehicles achieves landmark 1-lakh EV customer base across 400 towns
Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report

Environment

Climate change is affecting every region on Earth in multiple ways: IPCC Report
Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane

News

Afghanistan conflict: 3 fall to death after holding on to a US-bound plane
To Top
Loading...