Worried About GST compliance for your business? Simplify your return filing with GimBooks’ App

Due to the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, a significant majority of small businesses across various parts of India have been in shutdown mode since early April of 2021. As for many of these small businesses, filing GST has traditionally required in-person coordination with their accountants, which has not been possible/feasible due to lockdown in most states across India, they are therefore facing the additional dilemma of having to pay interest/penalties for late filing till June 31st, as mandated by the Government.









Under the 37th GST Council, the system of e-invoicing under GST for all MSMEs has been introduced to streamline GSTR and e-way bill filing and allow transparency between businesses and the Government. However, the e-invoicing system under GST is not about generating invoices in the GST portal. Instead, MSMEs will continue to generate bills in their standard way through their current bookkeeping and accounting software or app. GimBooks has been among the first few platforms of our country to introduce the creation and management of e-invoices (which can be used for GST returns filing as well) through their flagship mobile app.

GimBooks, creating professional, GST complaint and industry-specific invoices on mobile, is becoming a hassle-free and convenient experience for small business owners across India. GimBooks’ app can be used to generate GST invoices for one’s business by choosing GST compliant necessary fields, thus saving a lot of time and effort. The app further allows a person to know his/her tax liability and file tax returns directly. Thus GimBooks goes above and beyond (your expectations) to keep your business GST compliant!