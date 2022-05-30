Connect with us

Consultation paper on crypto almost ready; to be submitted soon: DEA Secy

Cryptocurrency

Press Trust of India
Published on

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday said a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies has been finalised and it will be submitted soon.



A lot of consultation has been done from both domestic and other participants, Seth said on the sidelines of an event organised by the Finance Ministry. He also said that a global response is needed to deal with the challenges posed by crypto.

On the economy, Seth said despite the challenging environment, India would still be the fastest-growing large economies in the world.


