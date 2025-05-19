Bitget Live Streaming to for Real-Time Engagement in Crypto

Bitget, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and Web3 platforms, has launched a live streaming feature that aims to transform how crypto content creators engage with their audiences. The addition marks a strategic leap toward building a creator-centric crypto ecosystem that combines education, interaction, and monetisation in real time.

The new Bitget Live feature empowers influencers, professional traders, and educators to broadcast directly to their followers with tools like screen sharing, co-hosting, audio streaming, and real-time chat. Integrated token recommendation prompts even allow viewers to instantly explore and trade assets being discussed during the broadcast, creating a seamless link between content and action.

“Crypto is an extremely fast-paced financial ecosystem, where growth and loss happen in minutes and seconds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our live feature creates a gig economy for content creators, offering an interactive experience while providing passive income through copy trading. Our goal is to provide contributors and users with tools that align with their trading and engagement needs.”

The live streaming service also introduces a monetisation model for creators, offering revenue through referral links, token promotions, and Bitget’s existing on-chain affiliate program—one of the first of its kind. Bitget plans to support content creators with promotional incentives, traffic-boosting policies, and themed live events to maximise audience visibility and growth.

Designed to enhance both immediacy and quality of crypto content, Bitget Live brings audiences expert analysis, market commentary, and trading insights. Streams are interactive and flexible: users can schedule upcoming sessions, watch replays, and actively participate through live chat. The platform supports multi-host formats and direct engagement with featured tokens, enabling a continuous feedback loop between viewers and hosts.

Bitget Live complements other creator-focused products within the exchange’s ecosystem. From the Strategy Plaza toolset to the affiliate-driven Insights platform, Bitget continues to blend financial education with community-driven innovation. According to the company, these tools are part of its broader mission to democratise financial literacy and make crypto more accessible.

With live streaming increasingly central to digital communication, Bitget’s move positions it as a trading platform and a content powerhouse. By integrating creator engagement with trading capabilities, Bitget blurs the line between entertainment and utility, providing an all-in-one solution for today’s Web3 users.

As crypto adoption continues to grow, Bitget’s latest launch underscores the exchange’s commitment to delivering next-generation tools for real-time interaction and creator empowerment.