Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Bitget Live Streaming to for Real-Time Engagement in Crypto

Bitget Launches Live Streaming to Revolutionize Real-Time Engagement in Crypto exchange web3 Bitget Live

Crypto Exchange

Bitget Live Streaming to for Real-Time Engagement in Crypto

Bitget Live Streaming to for Real-Time Engagement in Crypto

Tech Plunge
Published on

Bitget, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges and Web3 platforms, has launched a live streaming feature that aims to transform how crypto content creators engage with their audiences. The addition marks a strategic leap toward building a creator-centric crypto ecosystem that combines education, interaction, and monetisation in real time.

The new Bitget Live feature empowers influencers, professional traders, and educators to broadcast directly to their followers with tools like screen sharing, co-hosting, audio streaming, and real-time chat. Integrated token recommendation prompts even allow viewers to instantly explore and trade assets being discussed during the broadcast, creating a seamless link between content and action.

“Crypto is an extremely fast-paced financial ecosystem, where growth and loss happen in minutes and seconds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our live feature creates a gig economy for content creators, offering an interactive experience while providing passive income through copy trading. Our goal is to provide contributors and users with tools that align with their trading and engagement needs.”

The live streaming service also introduces a monetisation model for creators, offering revenue through referral links, token promotions, and Bitget’s existing on-chain affiliate program—one of the first of its kind. Bitget plans to support content creators with promotional incentives, traffic-boosting policies, and themed live events to maximise audience visibility and growth.

Designed to enhance both immediacy and quality of crypto content, Bitget Live brings audiences expert analysis, market commentary, and trading insights. Streams are interactive and flexible: users can schedule upcoming sessions, watch replays, and actively participate through live chat. The platform supports multi-host formats and direct engagement with featured tokens, enabling a continuous feedback loop between viewers and hosts.

Bitget Live complements other creator-focused products within the exchange’s ecosystem. From the Strategy Plaza toolset to the affiliate-driven Insights platform, Bitget continues to blend financial education with community-driven innovation. According to the company, these tools are part of its broader mission to democratise financial literacy and make crypto more accessible.

With live streaming increasingly central to digital communication, Bitget’s move positions it as a trading platform and a content powerhouse. By integrating creator engagement with trading capabilities, Bitget blurs the line between entertainment and utility, providing an all-in-one solution for today’s Web3 users.

As crypto adoption continues to grow, Bitget’s latest launch underscores the exchange’s commitment to delivering next-generation tools for real-time interaction and creator empowerment.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations

Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way
By May 18, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India

From Classic to Connected: Titan Eye+ Rolls Out AI-Powered Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India
By May 19, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
To Top
Loading...