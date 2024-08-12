US artistic swimming team captivated audiences at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a stunning performance set to the iconic Bollywood track “Taal Se Taal,” composed by the Oscar Award winner legendary AR Rahman. The routine, which was part of the team’s free routine event, not only showcased their exceptional synchronization but also paid homage to one of India’s most celebrated musical compositions. The performance, held at the Paris Aquatics Centre, was a visual and auditory treat. The American team flawlessly synchronized their movements to the rhythms of “Taal Se Taal,” a track from the 1999 Bollywood movie Taal, directed by Subhash Ghai. The song, known for its soulful melody and intricate beats, provided a perfect backdrop for the team’s elaborate and graceful choreography.

This wasn’t the first time Team USA chose to perform to AR Rahman’s composition. Earlier in February 2024, the team also performed the same song at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, where they first captured the hearts of viewers and made headlines worldwide. Their decision to reprise the performance at the Olympics was met with widespread approval, as they once again delivered a mesmerizing routine that resonated deeply with the audience.

The performance quickly became a sensation online, with the video of the routine uploaded to the Olympics’ official YouTube channel on August 7. The video, titled “The USA artistic swimming team performed their free routine set to the Bollywood hit song ‘Taal Se Taal,’” garnered over 1.6 million views and thousands of comments, reflecting the global appeal of Rahman’s music and the team’s artistry.









In addition to the online buzz, the routine earned the USA team a silver medal in the event, with a total score of 914.3421 points. China secured the gold with 996.1389 points, while Spain took the bronze with 900.7319 points.

AR Rahman himself acknowledged the performance, sharing the video on Instagram, which received nearly a million views and over 40,000 likes. The routine not only highlighted the universal appeal of his music but also demonstrated the powerful connection between art and sport on the world’s biggest stage.