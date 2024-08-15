Former President Barack Obama released his highly anticipated summer playlist, showcasing an eclectic mix of his current favourite songs. The 2024 lineup includes a wide range of genres and artists, reflecting Obama’s diverse musical taste. Notable tracks include Charli XCX’s “365,” 2Pac’s “How Do U Want It,” Tems’ “Love Me JeJe,” and Nick Drake’s “One of These Things First.” Obama also highlighted newer artists like Tommy Richman and Myles Smith, alongside classics from The Supremes and Bob Marley.









Obama emphasised his personal connection to the playlist, reiterating that he curates the list himself. He shared the playlist as part of his ongoing tradition of revealing his favourite books, movies, and music twice a year. This summer’s selections, like past years, offer a blend of contemporary hits and timeless classics, catering to a broad audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

The playlist reflects Obama’s enduring influence in popular culture, where his recommendations continue to draw significant attention. His selections not only highlight his personal preferences but also provide a platform for both emerging and established artists to reach wider audiences. Fans of Obama’s playlists appreciate the mix of nostalgia and discovery, with each song offering a glimpse into his musical journey.

As summer winds down, Obama’s playlist offers a perfect soundtrack for the season, encouraging listeners to explore new sounds and revisit old favourites. With artists ranging from Beyoncé and Billie Eilish to 2Pac and Pharoah Sanders, the playlist is a testament to the power of music to connect people across generations and genres.

Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist 2024

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX: “365”

Billie Eilish: “Chihiro”

Hubert Sumlin / Keith Richards: “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton: “Say So” [ft. JoJo]

Cleo Sol: “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles: “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R.: “Process”

Tems: “Love Me JeJe”

Artemas: “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala: “I Can’t Even Cry”

Jill Scott: “Golden”

The Rolling Stones: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie: “My Best”

Charles Mingus: “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones: “Come Away With Me”

Common: “The People”

Etta James: “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi / Gaby Music / Dei V: “Bad Boy” [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]

Rema: “Yayo”

Blackstreet: “No Diggity” [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]

Enny: “Charge It”

Carminho: “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa: “What’s in the Tea?”

2Pac: “How Do U Want It” [ft. K-Ci & JoJo]

Sting: “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams: “Unsuffer Me”

Bonny Light Horseman: “Old Dutch”

Willow: “Symptom of Life”

Moneybagg Yo: “Whiskey Whiskey” [ft. Morgan Wallen]

Myles Smith: “Stargazing”

Glorilla / Megan Thee Stallion: “Wanna Be”

Tyla / Gunna / Skillibeng: “Jump”

Bad Bunny / Feid: “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell: “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets: “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake: “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan: “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders: “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes: “Where Did Our Love Go”

Beyoncé: “Texas Hold ’Em”

Samara Joy: “Someone to Watch Over Me” [ft. Pasquale Grasso]