Tom Cruise flags off for Los Angeles Olympics 2028, with #LA28 stunt

The Olympics have always been a platform for showcasing the best in human achievement, not just in sports but also in culture and entertainment. The closing ceremony is typically a grand affair, but this year’s event in Paris had an extra dash of Hollywood magic, courtesy of Tom Cruise. The legendary actor, known for pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, performed an “epic stunt” that left audiences worldwide in awe. With this, he, in a way, flagged off the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 #LA28.









A Grand Entrance in Paris

In a dramatic sequence that had been kept under wraps until the last moment, Cruise made a jaw-dropping entrance at the Stade de France, where the closing ceremonies of the Paris Olympics were held. At 62, the actor showed no signs of slowing down as he rappelled down from the top of the stadium, descending gracefully in front of thousands of spectators. His landing was smooth and calculated, a testament to his years of experience performing his own stunts in blockbuster films.

As he touched down, Cruise was greeted by thunderous applause from the crowd, including Olympians worldwide, dignitaries, and fans. The stunt was a perfect blend of high-octane action and cinematic flair, fitting for an event of such global significance.

A Hollywood Connection to the Next Games

Tom Cruise’s choice of this spectacle was no accident. Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics, and Cruise’s participation underscored the connection between Hollywood and the next Games. Following his grand entrance in Paris, the ceremony featured a pre-recorded video that took the audience on a journey across the Atlantic to Los Angeles.

In the video, Cruise is seen riding a motorcycle through the streets of Paris and riding into an Airplane. The sequence culminates in an adrenaline-pumping moment as Cruise ditches the motorcycle and skydives onto the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. This stunt not only highlighted his daredevil reputation but also symbolically passed the torch to Los Angeles (#LA28) as the next host city for the Summer Olympics.

A Star-Studded Flag Handover

Adding to the excitement, the ceremony featured a surprise appearance by Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time. Biles joined Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in the official handover of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The flag was then given to Tom Cruise, who, in typical fashion, incorporated it into his stunt-filled narrative, seamlessly blending real-time action with pre-filmed sequences. As the Hollywood sign gets the additional Olympic rings, the flag is passed to a cyclist who takes it to the legendary four-time Olympic Gold winner Magic Johnson, who runs through the streets of LA to eventually hand the flag to Jagger Eaton, a skateboarding legend who runs into the Venice Beach. Where the iconic rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers is waiting.

Tom Cruise and the Olympics

This is not the first time Tom Cruise has attended the Olympics. In 2004, he participated in the opening ceremonies of the Athens Games, helping carry the Olympic torch through Los Angeles. His involvement in this year’s closing ceremony adds another chapter to his unique connection with the Olympics.

Global Reaction

The internet was ablaze with reactions to Tom Cruise’s performance. Social media platforms were flooded with clips of the stunt, with fans and commentators alike praising the actor’s commitment to delivering high-octane entertainment. Many noted how Cruise continues to defy age, performing stunts that many half his age would shy away from.

Tom Cruise’s involvement in the Paris Olympics closing ceremony was more than just a spectacle; it was a carefully crafted moment that bridged the current Games with the future while celebrating the unyielding spirit of both the athletes and the city of Los Angeles. As the world now looks forward to the 2028 Olympics, Tom Cruise’s #LA28 stunt will surely be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history.