Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time

Durex, a global leader in sexual wellness, has launched its first-ever podcast in India, aiming to foster open and honest discussions about intimacy. The Durex Podcast, hosted by actor Abhay Deol, is a groundbreaking initiative designed to challenge taboos, break myths, and encourage meaningful conversations about pleasure and relationships. Despite changing societal norms, intimacy remains a hush-hush topic in India. According to Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024, 53% of Indians believe sex should not be openly discussed, leading to misconceptions, performance anxieties, and dissatisfaction. By launching this podcast, Durex hopes to dismantle these barriers, making conversations about intimacy more informed, relatable, and stigma-free.

“Let’s End Good Sex”: A New Conversation on Pleasure

The podcast is built around the theme “Let’s End Good Sex”, challenging the notion that intimacy should be just “good enough.” Instead, Durex advocates for better, more fulfilling experiences rooted in openness, education, and confidence.

With Abhay Deol at the helm, the show features celebrated personalities and experts, bringing fresh perspectives on relationships, sexual well-being, and personal connections. Deol, known for tackling unconventional themes in his film career, ensures the discussions are both engaging and insightful.

Abhay Deol on Why This Podcast Matters

Speaking about the initiative, Abhay Deol expressed his excitement about facilitating open and judgment-free discussions on intimacy: “I’ve always believed in starting conversations that matter, and with The Durex Podcast, we have an opportunity to openly talk about intimacy in ways that are often overlooked. This podcast is about creating a safe space for honest conversations, helping people feel more comfortable with themselves and their partners.”

First Episode: “Let’s End Good Sex for Married Couples”

The first episode, titled “Let’s End Good Sex for Married Couples”, features two influential guests:

Vir Das, the internationally acclaimed comedian and actor, and Kalki Koechlin, an award-winning actress and writer known for her fearless take on modern relationships. The episode dives into the evolving dynamics of intimacy in marriage, using humour and honesty to break down societal expectations and pressures.

Listen to the first episode here: The Durex Podcast – Episode 1

A Legacy of Driving Awareness and Innovation

Durex has long been at the forefront of sexual health awareness. From cutting-edge product innovations to educational initiatives like “The Birds and Bees Talk”, the brand continues to advocate for open, informed, and stigma-free conversations on sexual wellness.

With this podcast, Durex takes another bold step in normalizing intimacy as an essential aspect of relationships and self-expression. By creating a safe, engaging, and thought-provoking platform, The Durex Podcast is set to redefine how India talks about pleasure—one episode at a time.

A Cultural Shift in the Making?

By launching India’s first mainstream intimacy podcast, Durex is leading an important cultural shift. With personalities like Abhay Deol, Vir Das, and Kalki Koechlin lending their voices to the conversation, the podcast is poised to change perceptions, challenge myths, and redefine intimacy for a new generation.

Will this initiative spark a nationwide conversation on sexual wellness? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain—Durex is making sure intimacy is no longer a topic hidden in whispers.