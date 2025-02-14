Connect with us

Abhay Deol & Ayesha Pramanik Set to Light Up Farzi Beach Café Goa This Valentine’s Day

Abhay Deol & Ayesha Pramanik Set to Light Up Farzi Beach Café Goa This Valentine's Day

Abhay Deol & Ayesha Pramanik Set to Light Up Farzi Beach Café Goa This Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Farzi Beach Cafe Morjim, Goa, is set to host an electrifying evening featuring Bollywood actor and DJ Abhay Deol alongside renowned DJ Ayesha Pramanik. The event promises an unforgettable mix of pulsating beats, stunning beachside views, and gourmet delights, making it the ultimate romantic getaway for couples and music lovers. Abhay Deol’s unique musical vibe and Ayesha Pramanik’s high-energy performances are expected to create an unforgettable atmosphere, drawing in locals and tourists looking for a unique way to celebrate love.

Ayesha Pramanik Excited to Perform with Abhay Deol

Ayesha Pramanik, known for her eclectic mixes and high-energy performances, took to Instagram to share her excitement about the upcoming event. In a recent post, she announced, “This Friday, 14th Feb!! In Goa, Valentine’s… I Play a set at @farzibeachgoa. After the lovely @abhaydeol.”  Abhay Deol’s involvement has only amplified the excitement surrounding the event, as his transition into DJing has intrigued fans and music lovers alike.

 

Farzi Beach Café: The New Hotspot in Goa

Since its launch, Farzi Beach Cafe Goa, the latest venture by renowned restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, has been making waves in Goa’s nightlife and culinary scene. Zorawar Kalra, known for reinventing Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist, described the vision behind the café as a place where Goa’s relaxed vibe meets experimental gastronomy. He said on social media, “At Farzi Beach, we’ve created a unique dining experience that combines Goa’s relaxed vibe with our signature twist on traditional Indian cuisine.”

The café has received glowing reviews for its stunning beachside ambience, innovative menu, and signature cocktails, making it one of Goa’s most sought-after dining destinations. With an emphasis on blending flavours and presentation, Farzi Beach Café has already established itself as a must-visit location for food lovers and partygoers.

 

Social Media Buzz & Rave Reviews

The venue has been winning hearts with its Instagram-worthy aesthetics and exceptional food. An Instagram post from Farzi Beach Goa perfectly captures the essence of the place, describing it as “Sunsets, cocktails, and the perfect vibe—Farzi Beach Cafe Morjim Goa is your ultimate sundowner spot! Savour exquisite flavours, sip on signature drinks.” The visual appeal and immersive experience offered by the café have contributed to its fast-growing popularity, drawing a mix of celebrities, influencers, and travellers.

Vianaar introduces Catamaran NAO, an experience of Goa waters and mangroves once aboard

Zorawar Kalra reflected on the brand’s success, stating, “Lunches at Farzi on a nice winter afternoon, even after 11 years, are still one of my favourite things to do.” His words highlight not only the longevity of the Farzi brand but also its ability to evolve and stay relevant in an ever-changing culinary landscape.

With stunning sunset views, gourmet delights, and an electric music lineup, the Valentine’s Day event at Farzi Beach Cafe Goa is set to be one of the biggest highlights of Goa’s social calendar. The combination of music, ambience, and exquisite food will make it an unforgettable evening for those in attendance. Whether you’re celebrating love, music, or just life, Farzi Beach Cafe Morjim Goa is the place to be this Valentine’s Day.

 

