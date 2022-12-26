After successfully launching music NFTs in Punjabi and Hindi, FanTiger (www.FanTiger.com), India’s first dedicated Music NFT marketplace, launched its first Tamil music NFT, ‘Ammadi’, with renowned Indian music composer and singer Pravin Mani. The song ‘Ammadi’ is a foot tapping peppy dance number featuring actor and choreographer Sandy Master and actress Ananya Raj that is set to create another hook step for music lovers.

FanTiger has opened the purchase window of ‘Ammadi’ music NFT with immediate effect. An expression of love, the song is composed and sung by Pravin Mani. With this, fans can now invest in ‘Ammadi’ music NFT streaming live across various social platforms and music streaming apps. Fans can earn royalty income along with money-can’t-buy privileges such as interaction with Pravin, access to NFT holders’ channel, online listening party and much more.









‘Ammadi’ music NFT is based on dynamic pricing, an innovative feature introduced by FanTiger. Under this concept, the price of NFT grows multi-fold with the rise in demand and popularity of the song. The increase in the price of NFT directly impacts the royalty income of fans and investors.

On the launch of its first Tamil music NFT, ‘Ammadi’, Prashan Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, FanTiger, said, “Tamil is now the third Indian language added to FanTiger platform and we are committed to build strong affinity with music fans nationally and globally thereby bringing fans even closer to their favourite artist. As our footprint expands to Tamil songs, we believe it will open more avenues for independent Tamil artists who are looking to make a mark in the industry and connecting with music admirers. As we continue to add singers and different genres of music on FanTiger, we are getting a step closer to benefiting Indian artists and help their music grow. We are proud to pave the way for artists to engage with their fans through digital collectibles (NFTs) in a more meaningful way”.

Music Composer and Singer, Pravin Mani, on the launch of ‘Ammadi’, his first music NFT, said, “Music is ubiquitous and agnostic of any specific geography, thus making it reach the hearts of fans right from its first beat. Music 3.0 is the future and FanTiger is a unique platform that help artists like me to collaborate with fans and create music in a much more meaningful way. This is just the beginning and I am sure FanTiger will help build a strong culture of independent Indian music waiting to blossom and prosper globally”.

Music NFTs enable fans and investors to purchase partial ownership of songs, share royalty income, access an exclusive community and limited edition signed merchandise, along with an opportunity to personally interact with artists and more.

FanTiger breached the 50,000 music NFT transactions mark in November to be at top 5 and the only music NFT marketplace in comparison to the Top NFT projects listed and ranked on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace globally.

FanTiger’s vision is to onboard 10 million fans into the community and educate and generate awareness around digital collectibles. Further, it aims at supercharging the careers of over 100,000 artists using NFTs.

FanTiger.com is a music NFT marketplace working to create a decentralized community for artists and their fans by providing a platform for creating, buying, and selling digital collectibles. FanTiger has raised $5.5 million in a seed round led by Multicoin Capital. Founded by Prashan Agarwal, ex-CEO of Gaana and co-founder of PropTiger, and Krishna Singh, FanTiger empowers Independent Artists to build fan communities on the platform and enable fans to help shape their career using music NFTs.