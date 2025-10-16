YouTube Restores Service After Hour-Long Global Outage That Affected Millions

Connect with us

YouTube, one of the world’s largest video streaming platforms, experienced a massive global outage on Thursday, disrupting video playback and app access for millions of users across several continents. The platform confirmed the issue had been resolved after roughly an hour of widespread reports.

“This issue has been fixed – you should now be able to play videos on YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube TV!” the company announced on X (formerly Twitter) early Thursday morning, local time in Asia.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks real-time service disruptions, reports of issues began around 7 a.m. in East Asia (23:00 GMT, Wednesday) and quickly escalated as users from Asia, Europe, and North America flooded social media with complaints that videos would not load or the app would crash upon opening.

At the peak of the outage, more than 393,000 error reports were recorded in the U.S. alone at approximately 7:57 a.m. local time (23:57 GMT). Reports also surged in Japan, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and India, though the true global reach of the incident remains unclear.

Millions Impacted as YouTube Goes Dark

Users attempting to stream videos were greeted with the familiar “Something went wrong” message, while others reported the app freezing or returning blank pages. The disruption extended to YouTube Music and YouTube TV, though those services appeared to be less affected, peaking at fewer than 5,000 error reports each in the U.S.

Social media platforms like X and Threads were quickly flooded with memes, frustration, and confusion as users sought confirmation that the outage wasn’t just on their end. The hashtag #YouTubeDown began trending globally within minutes.

No Explanation Yet From YouTube

As of Thursday afternoon, YouTube has not disclosed the cause of the disruption. Outages of this scale are rare for Google’s video giant, which serves over 2.5 billion monthly active users worldwide and hosts an estimated one billion hours of video views per day.

In similar past incidents, temporary outages have been attributed to server maintenance, network configuration errors, or traffic overloads from backend updates. However, no official confirmation has been provided for this event.

YouTube’s parent company, Google, has also not commented on whether related services—such as Google Cloud or AdSense—were affected.

Service Fully Restored, But Questions Remain

By late morning, most users reported that normal streaming had resumed across all platforms. Downdetector’s live outage map showed reports dropping sharply after 8 a.m.

While the disruption lasted just about an hour, it served as a stark reminder of how dependent users have become on centralized platforms for entertainment, education, and communication.

With over a million outage reports worldwide and no immediate explanation, the incident will likely prompt renewed discussions about digital infrastructure reliability and transparency from tech giants when major services fail.

For now, YouTube viewers can breathe a sigh of relief — and maybe rewatch that video that wouldn’t load just an hour ago.

Loading...