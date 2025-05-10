Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Why Did Cartier Deny Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala Necklace But Let Emma Chamberlain Wear It?

Why Did Cartier Deny Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala Necklace But Let Emma Chamberlain Wear It?

Culture

Why Did Cartier Deny Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala Necklace But Let Emma Chamberlain Wear It?

The answer may lie not in logistics, but in narrative control. When Emma Chamberlain wore the necklace, Cartier framed it as a resurrection of forgotten luxury, emphasising their craftsmanship and guardianship. It wasn’t about India—it was about the brand. The message was of European stewardship over colonial artefacts, presented as timeless luxury.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

When Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut in 2025, his appearance was more than a fashion statement—a bold tribute to his heritage. Draped in a regal Prabal Gurung ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, complete with a turban, sword, and cape inscribed in Gurmukhi, Diljit aimed to honour a royal legacy. However, one key element was missing: the Patiala Necklace, India’s most extravagant piece of jewellery. According to The New York Times, Cartier informed Diljit’s team that the necklace is sealed in a museum and unavailable for loan. Instead, Indian jeweller Golecha created a replica inspired by the original. The response raised more than eyebrows, especially considering that American influencer and YouTube star Emma Chamberlain wore part of the same necklace to the Met Gala in 2022, when she was Cartier’s brand ambassador.

Crafted by Cartier in 1928 and commissioned by the Maharaja himself, the necklace once contained 2,930 diamonds, including the legendary De Beers yellow diamond, and weighed over 1,000 carats. For Dosanjh and his stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, including it would have completed the tribute. But Cartier said no.

Why was a Western influencer granted access to a colonial-era Indian jewel while an Indian artist honouring his ancestry was denied?

The answer may lie not in logistics, but in narrative control. When Emma Chamberlain wore the necklace, Cartier framed it as a resurrection of forgotten luxury, emphasising their craftsmanship and guardianship. It wasn’t about India—it was about the brand. The message was of European stewardship over colonial artefacts, presented as timeless luxury.

Diljit Dosanjh & Jackson Wang Set the Stage on Fire with ‘BUCK’ Teaser — Global Music Fans Can’t Wait

Had Diljit Dosanjh worn the necklace, the story would have shifted. His appearance would have reframed the necklace as an act of reclamation, sparking more profound questions about its origin, disappearance, and the legacy of colonial plunder. Instead of a tale of curated elegance, it would have become one of historical accountability—perhaps that was a risk Cartier wasn’t willing to take.

This incident highlights a broader tension between cultural capital and corporate custodianship. For Diljit Dosanjh, wearing the necklace was a chance to reclaim a symbol of Punjabi royalty and spotlight a long-lost heritage. For Cartier, allowing that might have opened doors to uncomfortable truths about how such treasures came to reside in European hands.

The Patiala Necklace isn’t just jewellery—it’s a relic of colonial entanglement, looted heritage, and fractured identity. Its refusal to return to Indian hands, even temporarily, underscores how ownership of history is still filtered through power and privilege.

In walking the Met Gala without the necklace, Diljit Dosanjh did more than showcase fashion—he exposed the layers of inequality embedded in luxury. He brought global attention to who gets to tell history, who gets to wear it, and who still holds the keys to cultural memory.

Sometimes, the most powerful statement is made by what’s missing.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation

Indian Pickleball Association Charts Ambitious Future as National Sports Federation
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss Oliver Oakes McLaren Mercedes Max Verstappen

Red Bull Shake-Up? Reports Suggest Christian Horner Could Be Replaced by Former Alpine Boss
By May 10, 2025
Why Did Cartier Deny Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala Necklace But Let Emma Chamberlain Wear It?

Why Did Cartier Deny Diljit Dosanjh the Patiala Necklace But Let Emma Chamberlain Wear It?
By May 10, 2025
Celine Song’s Materialists: A High-Stakes Love Triangle Set to Shake Up Summer Cinema Materialists: Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans Triangle

Celine Song’s Materialists: A High-Stakes Love Triangle Set to Shake Up Summer Cinema
By May 10, 2025
Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025? A Complete Unknown James Mangold

Is Timothée Chalamet Planning a Secret Bob Dylan Set at Glastonbury 2025?
By May 10, 2025
PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition

PepsiCo Bets Big on Functional Sodas with $2 Billion Poppi Acquisition
By May 10, 2025
Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit Los Angeles resident Nyree Hinton

Tesla Accused of Manipulating Odometers to Dodge Warranty Repairs in New Lawsuit
By May 10, 2025
India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge ideaForge, Zen Technologies, Paras Defence, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) Drone Warfare Drone Stocks

India-Pakistan Tensions Trigger Drone Stock Surge
By May 9, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!

The Pull of the Force event is now live in Fortnite, Here is everything new!
By May 9, 2025
Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass
By May 9, 2025
Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure GTA 6

Rockstar Games Unveils Trailer 2 for Grand Theft Auto VI, Teasing a Bigger, Bolder Vice City Adventure
By May 7, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring

News

April’s Pink Moon: What to Know About 2025’s First Full Micromoon of Spring
Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring ASUS VivoWatch 6 Aero Apple Watch ECG Monitoring

New Launches

Asus Unveils World’s First Smartwatch with On-Demand Blood Pressure and ECG Monitoring
To Top
Loading...