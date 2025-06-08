Connect with us

Khaby Lame Detained by ICE in Las Vegas — Here’s What Really Happened

Khaby Lame Detained by ICE in Las Vegas — Here's What Really Happened

Khaby Lame Detained by ICE in Las Vegas — Here’s What Really Happened

TikTok megastar Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed content creator on the platform, was briefly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after overstaying his visa — an incident ICE confirmed on June 7.

According to a statement issued, ICE officials detained Serigne Khabane Lame, 25, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on June 6 for immigration violations. “Lame entered the United States April 30 and overstayed the terms of his visa,” ICE said. “Lame was granted voluntary departure June 6 and has since departed the U.S.”



The confirmation of Khaby Lame’s ICE detention came after a whirlwind of online rumours and misinformation, sparked by an X (formerly Twitter) post by influencer Bo Louden, who claimed ICE had arrested Lame and was in federal custody. However, confusion escalated when searches of the ICE detainee database showed no evidence of Lame’s detainment. That discrepancy, it turns out, was because Khaby Lame had already left the U.S. voluntarily and was no longer in custody.

Adding to the mystery, Khaby Lame remained active on social media throughout the ordeal. He posted an Instagram Story from a bookstore and shared a TikTok on June 7, which only amplified public doubt about the validity of the arrest claim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khabane Lame (@khaby00)

So why did the rumor of Khaby Lame’s ICE detention gain traction? Louden’s post included a screenshot from the ICE detainee database showing the name “Serigne Khabane Lame of Senegal,” but users quickly pointed out the data was impossible to replicate. A Community Note was attached to the post, clarifying that Khaby is an Italian citizen, and ICE has no authority to deport individuals not living in the U.S.

That didn’t stop the rumor mill from spinning, with screenshots, speculation, and misinformation spreading rapidly across platforms. But by the evening of June 6, ICE spokesperson Alethea Smock confirmed the detainment and voluntary departure, finally putting the controversy to rest.

Khaby Lame, born in Senegal and raised in Italy, only received Italian citizenship in 2022. As an Italian citizen, he does not typically require a visa to stay in the U.S. for up to 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program, which has led some to speculate whether a bureaucratic technicality may have caused the issue.

Known for silent comedy, Khaby Lame’s TikTok mocks overly complicated life hacks. Lame has amassed over 162 million followers and has become a global digital icon. In 2024, he starred in a show about navigating immigration and finding a home in the U.S.—a poignant precursor to this real-life visa hiccup.

Khaby’s recent appearances in the U.S., including the Met Gala in May, made headlines. But it’s this surprise detainment—and the viral confusion surrounding it—that’s proved his influence isn’t just digital. Even a brief ICE incident can spark a global conversation when the world’s most-followed TikToker is involved.

