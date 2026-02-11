Sean Baker’s ‘Sandiwara’: Michelle Yeoh Leads Cultural Portrait Set in Penang

Fresh off his historic Oscar triumph for Anora, filmmaker Sean Baker is already unveiling his next project. Rather than pivoting to a studio blockbuster, the fiercely independent director has chosen a more intimate canvas: a short film titled Sandiwara, starring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh. The film is set to premiere at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival.

A Post-Oscars Return to Indie Roots

Sean Baker dominated the 2025 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. With Hollywood watching closely for his next move, the director has doubled down on his independent filmmaking ethos.

Sandiwara is written, directed, and edited by Sean Baker, continuing his hands-on creative approach. The project was produced in collaboration with London-based fashion house Self-Portrait as part of its creative residency initiative, but early footage suggests the film prioritizes authenticity over gloss.

Baker has previously stated that he intends to remain within the independent film space, avoiding franchise filmmaking in favor of character-driven storytelling. Sandiwara appears to reinforce that commitment.

Michelle Yeoh at the Center

Michelle Yeoh headlines the short film, bringing her global star power to a story rooted in Malaysian culture. Set in Penang — the hometown of Self-Portrait founder Han Chong — the film explores themes of womanhood, identity, and performance.

The title Sandiwara derives from the Malay word for “drama” or “theatrical performance,” reflecting the film’s layered narrative structure. In the trailer, Yeoh appears to embody multiple facets of a character moving through Penang’s vibrant night markets, immersed in food, music, and everyday life.

The project marks another significant role for Yeoh, who continues to balance major franchise work with artistically ambitious collaborations.

A Celebration of Culture and Community

At its core, Sandiwara is described as a celebration of Malaysian culture — particularly its culinary heritage and communal spirit. The trailer showcases bustling night-market scenes, emphasizing sensory details that align with Baker’s trademark street-level realism.

Rather than framing Penang as a mere backdrop, the film positions the city as a living ecosystem. Baker’s filmmaking style — often focused on overlooked communities and intimate human moments — finds a natural fit in this setting.

Berlinale Premiere and Beyond

Sandiwara will debut as a special screening at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, followed by a conversation with Baker and Yeoh. The premiere positions the short as both a cultural statement and a continuation of Baker’s awards-season momentum.

While fans still await news of Baker’s next feature film, Sandiwara demonstrates that the director remains committed to intimate storytelling with global resonance.

For cinephiles wondering what comes after an Oscar sweep, the answer appears clear: more independence, more experimentation, and a continued focus on human stories told on a personal scale.