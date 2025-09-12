Connect with us

Goa Street Circuit to Make Thrilling Debut at Indian Racing Festival 2025

Goa Street Circuit to Make Thrilling Debut at Indian Racing Festival 2025

Goa Street Circuit to Make Thrilling Debut at Indian Racing Festival 2025

Motorsport fans in India are set for a historic moment as the Goa Street Circuit makes its debut during the Indian Racing Festival 2025. Scheduled for November 1-2, the 3.2km oceanfront track in Bogda, Vasco, will host Round 4 of the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the F4 Indian Championship, adding another jewel to India’s motorsport crown.

A Track with Global Ambitions

The new circuit features 12 turns and an anti-clockwise layout, designed by Driven International, the same firm behind upgrades at the Buddh International Circuit and Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. Driven has also crafted both Hyderabad and Chennai’s street circuits, ensuring Goa benefits from world-class design and safety standards.



RPPL Chairman and Managing Director Akhilesh Reddy explained that Bogda was chosen to minimize disruption: “One plus point we have is that 70 percent of the track is isolated; it’s not regularly used by the general public.” This strategic selection aims to ease traffic concerns while creating a spectacular coastal motorsport venue.

A Landmark Three-Year Agreement

The Government of Goa, the Entertainment Society of Goa, and Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) have signed a three-year agreement, ensuring the street race becomes an annual highlight. Goa now joins Hyderabad and Chennai as India’s premier street racing destinations.

Unlike Chennai’s night race, the Goa round will be held in daylight, showcasing the region’s scenic backdrop to fans and global audiences alike. The event will also be a home race for John Abraham’s Goa Aces team, adding a strong local connection.

Spectator Experience and Tourism Boost

Organizers are preparing for 10,000-12,000 spectators, with potential expansions to 15,000-20,000 using standing zones. Beyond racing, the venue is expected to host marathons, cyclothons, and other sporting events, ensuring long-term utility.

Goa’s Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant emphasized the broader impact: “The event will boost tourism, create employment, and inspire our youth to explore careers in engineering, technology, and event management. This is part of our larger vision to position Goa as a hub for international events.”

Racing Against the Clock

With just weeks to go before the November race, construction and preparations are under intense deadlines. However, organizers are confident that the majority of the track’s isolated location will ease the time crunch.

Vianaar introduces Catamaran NAO, an experience of Goa waters and mangroves once aboard

For motorsport fans, the Goa Street Circuit’s debut promises a high-octane weekend that blends world-class racing with Goa’s coastal charm. The Indian Racing Festival’s expansion into Goa represents not only a milestone for motorsport in India but also a bold step toward placing the country firmly on the international racing map. And there is John Abraham’s Goa Aces. 

