From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead

Following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, April 21, the Roman Catholic Church is preparing for one of its most sacred and historic traditions — the election of a new pope. Amid speculation and high-profile commentary, U.S. President Donald Trump has jokingly inserted himself into the conversation, and more notably, voiced his support for a familiar figure: Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.

During remarks outside the White House on April 30, Donald Trump initially quipped that he’d like to be pope, before pivoting to a more serious mention. “We have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens,” he said, seemingly referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Although Trump later clarified he had no preference for the next pope, his comments have placed Cardinal Timothy Dolan under renewed scrutiny at a pivotal time for the Catholic Church.

Who is Timothy Dolan?

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, 75, is one of America’s most prominent Catholic leaders. Known for his charisma, warm personality, and media fluency, Dolan has become a familiar face both within and outside religious circles. He has led prayers at both of Donald Trump’s presidential inaugurations and is frequently seen on television and social media, where he discusses faith and current events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan was appointed Archbishop of New York in 2009 and elevated to the College of Cardinals in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. His career spans decades of service within the Church, beginning with his ordination in Missouri in 1976. His roles have included serving as a parish priest, professor of church history, and holding leadership positions in various church committees, including the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. He has also chaired the Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities and the Committee for Religious Liberty, demonstrating influence on both theological and social matters.

Could Dolan Be the Next Pope?

While Cardinal Timothy Dolan is undoubtedly influential, his chances of becoming pope are considered slim. Reuters and Vatican observers have reported that he is not on the shortlist of likely successors to Pope Francis. His fellow American, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, has been cited as a more probable — albeit still unlikely — candidate.

In the Church’s 2,000-year history, no American has ever been elected pope. Many speculate that global Church politics and America’s role on the world stage make an American pontiff a long shot. However, conclaves have surprised before, and with Dolan’s visibility and experience, he remains a notable figure in the conversation.

As one of 10 American cardinals eligible to vote, Cardinal Timothy Dolan will participate in the upcoming conclave — the solemn and secretive process during which the College of Cardinals elects the next pope. Only those under the age of 80 can vote, making Dolan among the 135 eligible electors.

While Trump’s Pope suggestion, Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s chances may be remote, his presence in this pivotal moment underscores the influence of American Catholicism and the deep respect he commands across political and spiritual lines.