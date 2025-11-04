Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern shared one of Hollywood’s most celebrated family legacies. The duo worked together on multiple films and TV shows, including Wild at Heart, Rambling Rose, and HBO’s Enlightened (2011–2013).

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Diane Ladd, the acclaimed actress and three-time Oscar nominee, who passed away at 89 on November 3, 2025, at her home in Ojai, California. The heartbreaking news comes just over three months after the death of her husband, Robert Charles Hunter, the former CEO of PepsiCo Food Systems, who died in July at age 77.

Diane Ladd’s daughter, Laura Dern, confirmed her mother’s passing in an emotional statement: “She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now.”

A Love Story and Partnership That Defined Two Decades

Diane Ladd and Robert Charles Hunter married in 1999 and shared a bond that blended Hollywood creativity and corporate brilliance. Together, they co-founded Excel Entertainment, a production company that brought their passions for film and storytelling under one roof.

Robert Charles Hunter made his one and only on-screen appearance alongside Diane Ladd and Dern in David Lynch’s 2006 film “Inland Empire.” Though Ladd rarely discussed her husband’s passing, she had shared a tribute to him on social media in August, reposting a report of his death.

Their marriage — Diane Ladd’s third — was also her longest, following unions with Bruce Dern (Laura’s father) and William A. Shea Jr.

A Career That Defined Hollywood Resilience

With a career spanning over six decades, Diane Ladd carved an indelible mark in American cinema. She was nominated for three Academy Awards for her performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974), Wild at Heart (1990), and Rambling Rose (1991).

She also earned three Emmy nominations, starred in the hit sitcom Alice, and became a frequent collaborator of director David Lynch. Her filmography ranged from the gritty noir classic Chinatown to family favorites like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Joy, where she played Jennifer Lawrence’s grandmother.

A Powerful Mother-Daughter Legacy

In 2023, the pair released their book, Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding), a touching reflection on family, health, and healing. Their collaboration began after Ladd was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

At the 2020 Academy Awards, when Laura Dern won the Oscar for Marriage Story, she honored her parents in her acceptance speech: “Some say ‘never meet your heroes,’ but I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting heroes — my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

Remembering Diane Ladd

Ladd’s final project, Blue Champagne, directed by Blaine Novak and co-starring Jennifer Nicholson, remains in post-production.

Her death marks the end of an era — a life defined by artistry, family, and endurance. From her unforgettable performances to her lasting influence on generations of actors, Diane Ladd leaves behind a cinematic and emotional legacy that will never fade.