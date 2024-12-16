Quentin Tarantino Critiques Yellowstone: Calls it Soap Opera With No Emotional Payoff

Quentin Tarantino, renowned for his cinematic storytelling and unparalleled ability to craft unforgettable narratives, recently shared his thoughts on the cultural phenomenon that is Yellowstone. During a guest appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the acclaimed director admitted that while he found Yellowstone entertaining, he ultimately dismissed it as a “soap opera” that lacked the emotional payoff of a great movie.

Caught Up, But Not Captivated

Quentin Tarantino explained on The Joe Rogan Experience that he had initially resisted the Yellowstone craze but eventually dove into the series, starting with its first season. “I’ve always been a Kevin Costner fan,” Tarantino noted, praising the lead actor’s performance as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful ranching family. The show’s punchy monologues and well-crafted Western aesthetic drew him in, and he binged three seasons, even branching out to the prequel series 1883.

Despite his initial enthusiasm, Tarantino quickly tempered his praise. “When I’m watching it, I’m compelled and caught up in it,” he said, adding that the interconnected drama of Yellowstone makes it enjoyable in the moment. However, he argued that the show, like most modern TV series, lacks a lasting impact. “It’s out of my head. It’s completely gone,” Tarantino remarked, emphasizing that, unlike memorable films, television shows often fail to leave a lasting emotional imprint.

Soap Opera Dynamics

For Tarantino, Yellowstone’s sprawling narrative and focus on the interpersonal relationships of its characters fall squarely into the realm of soap opera storytelling. While he acknowledged the skill of Taylor Sheridan, the series’ creator, he compared the show’s reliance on character backstories and relational drama to the fleeting impact of daytime television.

“You don’t remember it five years from now,” Tarantino quipped. “You’re only caught up in the minutiae of it in the moment.” According to the director, the lack of a definitive emotional climax or lasting narrative significance separates TV dramas like Yellowstone from the timeless resonance of a great movie.

Movie Lover’s Perspective

Tarantino’s critique wasn’t limited to the Yellowstone soap opera mould. He argued that modern television, despite adopting cinematic techniques, often fails to achieve the same storytelling power as films. Drawing a sharp contrast, he noted that a great Western movie—like Red River—sticks with the viewer for life. “I’ll remember the story, this scene, and that scene. It built to an emotional climax,” Tarantino explained. “That’s not what television does.”

However, he did make an exception for certain series, citing the first season of Homeland as an example of a show that delivered the emotional payoff of a movie. But even there, he lamented the decision to continue the story for seven more seasons, diluting its impact.

Tarantino’s remarks come as Yellowstone prepares to conclude its fifth and final season. The franchise’s legacy is far from over, with spin-offs like 1883 and upcoming projects featuring characters Beth and Rip poised to expand its universe. Whether the series ultimately achieves the timeless status of a great Western film remains to be seen.

For Tarantino, though, the verdict is already in. While Yellowstone might be good television, it’s no match for the enduring power of cinema.