Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in A24’s Romantic Comedy ‘Materialists’—Watch the Trailer Now

A24 has officially released the trailer for Celine Song’s highly anticipated romantic comedy Materialists, starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. The film follows a New York City matchmaker who finds herself caught between her ideal partner and a complicated ex, setting the stage for a charming yet thought-provoking love story.

A Star-Studded Cast and an Award-Winning Filmmaker

Materialists mark Celine Song’s second feature film after her Oscar-nominated debut, Past Lives (2023), which explored themes of love and destiny through the lens of childhood friends reconnecting over decades. Song, who wrote, directed, and produced Materialists, continues her exploration of relationships, but this time with a lighter, more playful tone.

The film’s cast includes Dakota Johnson (Madame Web, Cha Cha Real Smooth), the matchmaker caught in an emotional dilemma, Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as her charming yet unpredictable ex, Chris Evans (Captain America, Knives Out) as the picture-perfect love interest along with Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg in supporting roles.

A24’s Romantic Comedy with Depth

Principal photography for Materialists began in April 2024 in New York City and wrapped in June 2024. The film is produced by Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, along with David Hinojosa of 2AM. A24 distributes the film in the U.S., while Sony Pictures acquires international rights.

While Dakota Johnson starrer Materialists leans into classic rom-com tropes, Song’s signature thoughtful and emotionally rich storytelling is expected to add depth and nuance to the genre. If her previous work is any indication, Materialists may not just be a fun romantic comedy—it could be a deeply moving reflection on love, personal growth, and the choices we make.

The Success of ‘Past Lives’ and Celine Song’s Rising Star

Celine Song’s first film, Past Lives, was a major success, grossing over $42 million globally and earning critical acclaim for its intimate storytelling. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay), five Golden Globe Awards and three BAFTA Film Awards.

With Materialists, Song takes on a more playful, comedic approach to romance, but audiences can expect the same sharp writing and emotional depth that made her debut film so beloved.

When Does ‘Materialists’ Premiere?

Materialists is set to hit theatres on June 13, 2025, and given its high-profile cast, A24’s reputation, and Song’s rising star, it is likely to be one of the most talked-about romantic comedies of the year.

Watch the Trailer

The official trailer for Materialists is now available. It offers a first glimpse at the film’s witty dialogue, sparkling chemistry between Johnson and Pascal, and romantic backdrop of New York City. With its star-studded cast, fresh take on romance, and A24’s signature storytelling style, Materialists is shaping up to be a must-watch film this summer.