Dying for Sex: Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate Star in FX’s Boldest

FX is set to release one of its most daring and emotionally charged dramedies yet—Dying for Sex, starring Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate. Based on the hit Wondery podcast, the show brings to life the raw, funny, and deeply moving true story of Molly Kochan, a woman who, after being diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, embarks on a wild sexual adventure while leaning on her best friend for support. This eight-episode series, set to premiere on Hulu on April 22, promises to blend dark humour, heartbreak, and female friendship in an unforgettable way.

A Story of Love, Liberation, and Living on Her Own Terms

At the heart of Dying for Sex is Molly (Michelle Williams), a woman who decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass), after receiving a terminal diagnosis. Instead of succumbing to fear and sadness, she throws herself into the world of online dating, exploring kinks, fetishes, and desires she had previously suppressed.

Her best friend, Nikki (Jenny Slate), guides her through this new phase of life and offers unwavering support as Molly navigates love, lust, and loss. The series isn’t just about sex—it’s about taking control, finding joy in the unexpected, and deepening friendships in the face of mortality.

A Stellar Cast Brings the Podcast to Life

Alongside Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex features a powerhouse supporting cast, including Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, Esco Jouléy, and Sissy Spacek (playing Molly’s mother). With Sissy Spacek in the mix, fans can expect emotional depth and heart-wrenching moments alongside the show’s comedic edge.

From Podcast to TV: The Journey of Dying for Sex

The FX series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, which was created by Nikki Boyer, Molly’s real-life best friend. The podcast became a viral sensation, resonating with listeners who connected with Molly’s fearless approach to life and her unbreakable bond with Nikki.

Before passing away in 2019 at the age of 45, Molly Kochan completed her memoir, which served as an additional source for the show’s creative team.

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in A24’s Romantic Comedy ‘Materialists’—Watch the Trailer Now

Behind the Scenes: A Team of Heavyweights

The show is co-created by Kim Rosenstock (New Girl, GLOW) and Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, No Strings Attached), who also serve as executive producers. Other key figures behind the project include Michelle Williams (Executive Producer), Nikki Boyer (Executive Producer), Shannon Murphy (Killing Eve) (Director), and Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Star Wars: The Acolyte) (Executive Producer). Produced by 20th Television, Dying for Sex is shaping up to be one of FX’s most compelling limited series in years.

Why This Show Matters

While Dying for Sex is packed with humour and outrageous escapades, it also sheds light on the complex emotions of terminal illness, the importance of female friendship, and the idea that life—no matter how short—should be lived fearlessly and authentically.

With its binge-worthy premise and A-list talent, Dying for Sex is set to be one of the most talked-about series of the year.


