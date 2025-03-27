Barry Jenkins to Direct Zendaya in A24’s Ronnie Spector Biopic ‘Be My Baby’

Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins has officially signed on to helm A24’s upcoming biopic, Be My Baby, chronicling the life of Ronnie Spector, the legendary lead singer of The Ronettes. The film, long in development, will star Zendaya, who was personally chosen by Spector before her passing in 2022.

A Legendary Story Comes to Life

Be My Baby will be adapted from Ronnie Spector’s 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, co-written with Vince Waldron. The film will explore the rise of The Ronettes, their chart-topping success in the 1960s, and Spector’s tumultuous marriage to Phil Spector, the infamous music producer who was later convicted of murder.

Spector, born Veronica Bennett, became an icon of the girl-group era with hits like Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, and Walking in the Rain. Her signature beehive hairstyle, dramatic cat-eye makeup, and bold stage presence helped define an era of pop music. However, behind the scenes, her personal life was marred by control, abuse, and struggles with addiction, which she later overcame to reclaim her musical career.

Barry Jenkins and Zendaya: A Powerhouse Team

Barry Jenkins, best known for his Oscar-winning film Moonlight, brings his signature emotional depth and visual poetry to the project. Jenkins has a strong history with A24, having previously directed Moonlight and produced Sorry, Baby, one of Sundance 2025’s breakout films. His involvement signals that Be My Baby will be a deeply intimate and visually striking biopic.

Zendaya, fresh off her roles in Dune: Part Two and Challengers, has been attached to the project since 2020. She has proven her versatility, from her Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria to her dramatic turns in Malcolm & Marie and The Greatest Showman. With Be My Baby, Zendaya takes on one of her most challenging roles yet, portraying a real-life music legend with a complex personal history.

A Star-Studded Production Team

The film is being produced by A24, along with Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Mark Itkin, Tom Shelly, and Zendaya herself. Jonathan Greenfield, who was married to Ronnie Spector until her passing, serves as an executive producer. Jenkins’ longtime producing partners, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak from Pastel, will also be involved. The screenplay is penned by Dave Kajganich, known for his work on Bones and All and Suspiria, ensuring a compelling and well-crafted narrative.

When Will Be My Baby Begin Production?

While no official release date has been announced, the film’s timeline remains uncertain as Zendaya juggles a packed schedule. She is currently attached to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Shrek 5, and Spiderman 4. Meanwhile, Jenkins is also slated to direct The Natural Order, a sci-fi thriller starring Glen Powell.

Despite these scheduling challenges, anticipation is high for Be My Baby, promising an electrifying and emotional journey into the life of one of music’s most resilient icons.